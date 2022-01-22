Postgame Press Conference: Florida

Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse and player Quentin Millora-Brown spoke to the media following the Commodores’ 61-42 loss to Florida on Saturday and I gotta say, I’m not sure what’s going on in the background of this Zoom press conference but it’s almost as unsettling as Vanderbilt’s performance on the court.

Anyway, I’m just reading the closed captioning and there’s a bit about turnovers, a bit about forcing Florida into taking contested shots (but that doesn’t matter when your offense can’t hit anything), and at the end Stackhouse gets asked about what the timetable for Rodney Chatman and Liam Robbins to return is, a question that he’s clearly tired of getting asked because his response is more or less “do y’all think I’m holding something back, you’ll know when they’re ready.”

But, again, the background of this press conference video is very unsettling and I don’t know if that’s something on Florida’s end or if we’ve extended the Commodores Care initiative to the press conference videos.