Vanderbilt offense stinks in 61-42 loss to Florida

Saturday afternoon in Gainesville, the Vanderbilt offense just couldn’t get anything going.

Scotty Pippen Jr. went to the bench early in the first half after picking up two quick fouls, and Vanderbilt went into the tank, scoring six points in seven minutes. The only reason the game didn’t get out of hand during this stretch was because Florida was having its own offensive issues, as the Gators held a 20-13 lead. That allowed Vanderbilt an opening to close the first half on a 9-3 run to pull within 31-28 at the half. And with Pippen coming back in the second half, this was a winnable game, right?

Eh, not so much. Florida opened the second half on a 12-0 run to pull out to a 43-28 lead at the under-16 media timeout and that was that. Vanderbilt would not even reach 43 points in this game, with Florida winning by a final of 61-42. Pippen ended the game with 5 points on 1-of-10 from the floor; as a team, the Commodores shot 13-of-45 from the floor, 4-of-23 from three, and 12-of-23 from the foul line. Vanderbilt drops to 10-8 overall and 2-4 in the SEC.