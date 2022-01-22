Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt men’s basketball travels to Florida today for a noon CT game on the SEC Network. Surprisingly, Florida’s been struggling a bit, with an identical 2-3 SEC record to Vanderbilt’s, though they have won two in a row after an 0-3 start (and they also had a game against a bad Ole Miss team postponed; that will be made up on Monday.) Somewhat good news for Vanderbilt: the Gators will probably be without leading scorer Colin Castleton.

Bowling is in the lead after the first day of the Northeast Classic, winning four of five matches. Things will pick back up at 8:30 AM CT on the YouTube.

Women’s tennis swept MTSU 7-0 on Friday, though I will point out that the home page refers to MTSU as the “Tigers,” and I can’t decide if we’re confusing Middle with Tennessee State or Memphis State. Ah, hell, why not both.

The Commodores Care period will end as previously scheduled on January 24 at 8 AM. And there was much rejoicing.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Kentucky at Auburn (12:00 PM CT, CBS): Auburn -4, Over 148

Auburn -4, Over 148 Vanderbilt at Florida (12:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Vanderbilt +7, Over 136

Vanderbilt +7, Over 136 Georgia at South Carolina (2:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Georgia +10, Over 145

Georgia +10, Over 145 Ole Miss at Mississippi State (3:00 PM CT, ESPNU): Mississippi State -12, Under 134

Mississippi State -12, Under 134 LSU at Tennessee (5:00 PM CT, ESPN): LSU +5.5, Under 131.5

LSU +5.5, Under 131.5 Missouri at Alabama (5:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Alabama -17.5, Over 150

Alabama -17.5, Over 150 Texas A&M at Arkansas (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Texas A&M +8, Under 144.5

Scoreboard

NBA: Hornets 121, Thunder 98 ... Lakers 116, Magic 105 ... Clippers 102, 76ers 101 ... Hawks 110, Heat 108 ... Trail Blazers 109, Celtics 105 ... Raptors 109, Wizards 105 ... Bucks 94, Bulls 90 ... Nets 117, Spurs 102 ... Grizzlies 122, Nuggets 118 ... Jazz 111, Pistons 101 ... Warriors 105, Rockets 103.

NHL: Hurricanes 6, Rangers 3 ... Penguins 5, Blue Jackets 2 ... Stars 5, Red Wings 4 ... Wild 5, Blackhawks 1 ... Panthers 2, Canucks 1 ... Ducks 5, Lightning 1 ... Blues 5, Kraken 0.