Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt bowling is back in action this weekend at the Northeast Classic in Deptford, New Jersey, which opens at 10 AM CT today and can be livestreamed on Vanderbilt’s YouTube channel.

Women’s tennis has its home opener today at 10:30 AM CT against Middle Tennessee State. I don’t see anything about where to find a stream, but maybe that’s also on YouTube?

Women’s basketball lost 66-52 to Missouri last night, dropping to 10-9 overall and 1-4 in the SEC.

Dansby Swanson is getting inducted into the Vanderbilt Athletics Hall of Fame, and really the only question is why it took so long. Swanson’s MLB career hasn’t quite been what some thought it would be when he was drafted #1 overall in 2015, but then again, he was the starting shortstop for the World Series champions so hell, how bad could it really be?

RIP Meat Loaf.