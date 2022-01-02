Better Know A Signee: Bryce Cowan

Bryce Cowan

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 200

Hometown: Tallahassee, Florida

High School: Amos P. Godby

247 Sports composite: #1007 (national), #99 (linebacker), #129 (Florida)

Rivals: 3-star

Other Power 5 offers: None

So, we’re down to the fourth-lowest rated signee in the class, we’re finally, just barely, outside the national top 1000 in the composite, and... I still don’t hate what I see.

Bryce Cowan looks like a guy who’s 6’4” and athletic and probably needs to add some weight to play linebacker, which is where Vanderbilt recruited him (though he was athletic enough, apparently, to play receiver for his high school team, and he was also the team’s leading tackler.) He’s also a high school teammate of Chase Gillespie.

Is this a sure thing? No, but you don’t expect a player ranked here to be; what I do see, though, is some reason to think this could work out, and that’s fine when we’re getting down to the back end of the recruiting class.