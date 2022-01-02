Better Know A Signee: Linus Zunk

Linus Zunk

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 235

Hometown: Berlin, Germany

High School: Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

247 Sports composite: #963 (national), #129 (defensive line), #97 (Georgia)

Rivals: 3-star

Other Power 5 offers: None

So, the obvious theme with Vanderbilt’s defensive line recruits is size. Between Linus Zunk, Yilanan Ouattara, Darren Agu, and Bradley Mann, Vanderbilt has four signees on the defensive line and all four of them are 6’6” or taller.

As for Zunk, he’s the lowest-rated of the four and he’s 6’6” and 235 pounds, appears to be fairly quick for that size, and might be able to add some weight. His other recruiting interest mostly came from the Ivy League; like Agu, he plays at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Georgia; like Ouattara, he’s from Germany. This should at the very least be a fun defensive line group for the next few years. It might also be a pretty good one.