Better Know A Signee: Linus Zunk

Linus Zunk
PSA: The German words for "Anchor Down" are "Anker Runter."— Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome Berlin's @Linusznk to the family ➡️⚓️ #FirstCla22 | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/KQpoDvYiBl
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6’6”
Weight: 235
Hometown: Berlin, Germany
High School: Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
247 Sports composite: #963 (national), #129 (defensive line), #97 (Georgia)
Rivals: 3-star
Other Power 5 offers: None
So, the obvious theme with Vanderbilt’s defensive line recruits is size. Between Linus Zunk, Yilanan Ouattara, Darren Agu, and Bradley Mann, Vanderbilt has four signees on the defensive line and all four of them are 6’6” or taller.
As for Zunk, he’s the lowest-rated of the four and he’s 6’6” and 235 pounds, appears to be fairly quick for that size, and might be able to add some weight. His other recruiting interest mostly came from the Ivy League; like Agu, he plays at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Georgia; like Ouattara, he’s from Germany. This should at the very least be a fun defensive line group for the next few years. It might also be a pretty good one.
