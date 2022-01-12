Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Well, that sucked. Vanderbilt lost 78-66 to Kentucky last night and it wasn’t that close; Kentucky led 78-50 with about six minutes left and I turned the game off at that point, but also, Kentucky pulled its starters. That drops Vanderbilt to 9-6, 1-2 in the SEC. The Hustler has more.

And, since we’re going full Bad News this morning, starting left tackle Tyler Steen entered the transfer portal. Steen’s departure hurts Vanderbilt for 2022, but again, as I’ve said before I’m not terribly concerned about guys who aren’t going to be on the team beyond 2022 deciding they don’t want any more of this.

Also at the Hustler, Bryce Smith writes that Clark Lea’s offseason is more important than anything he’s done so far.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Last night: 1-3 ATS, 3-1 totals; Season to date: 28-40 ATS, 40-28 totals

Georgia at Mississippi State (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Mississippi State -15.5, Over 143

Mississippi State -15.5, Over 143 LSU at Florida (6:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Florida -1, Under 137.5

Florida -1, Under 137.5 Missouri at Arkansas (8:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Missouri +14, Under 150.5

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Tennessee 66, South Carolina 46 ... Texas A&M 67, Ole Miss 51 ... Auburn 81, Alabama 77.

NBA: Wizards 122, Thunder 118 ... Suns 99, Raptors 95 ... Grizzlies 116, Warriors 108 ... Pelicans 128, Timberwolves 125 ... Bulls 133, Pistons 87 ... Clippers 87, Nuggets 85.

NHL: Lightning 6, Sabres 1 ... Panthers 5, Canucks 2 ... Blackhawks 4, Blue Jackets 2 ... Predators 5, Avalanche 4 ... Maple Leafs 4, Golden Knights 3 ... Penguins 4, Ducks 1 ... Sharks 3, Red Wings 2.