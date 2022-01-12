Vanderbilt Basketball Mail Bag #7: Call For Submissions

You know how that Bernie Sanders mittens meme feels like a decade ago, but was actually less than a year ago? Well I think we have all collectively aged like a fine bourbon since the Arky road win. Two home losses followed—one to a horrid Game Penis squad, and one that was pretty much expected against Kentucky.
...and with that, the Emily Dickinson Velociraptor looks like a plucked chicken.
Anyway, I’m sure you have questions.
Here are the rules of the mail bag:
This is a basketball mail bag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt basketball, SEC basketball, college basketball, and possibly the occasional NBA or general basketball question will be answered.
- Post your questions here in the comments.
- I will take the best questions, and possibly narrow down those that deal with the same topic. Then, all Anchor of Gold community writers will get the opportunity to chime in. The answers are usually published 3 days after the call for submissions is issued.
- All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions.
- Ted Skuchas is a living legend.
- Josh Henderson has a year of eligibility left.
- Jeff Green traveled.
