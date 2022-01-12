Vanderbilt Basketball Mail Bag #7: Call For Submissions

You know how that Bernie Sanders mittens meme feels like a decade ago, but was actually less than a year ago? Well I think we have all collectively aged like a fine bourbon since the Arky road win. Two home losses followed—one to a horrid Game Penis squad, and one that was pretty much expected against Kentucky.

...and with that, the Emily Dickinson Velociraptor looks like a plucked chicken.

I'm not going to like the questions for the @anchorofgold shooty hoops mail bag tomorrow, am I? — Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) January 12, 2022

Anyway, I’m sure you have questions.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a basketball mail bag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt basketball, SEC basketball, college basketball, and possibly the occasional NBA or general basketball question will be answered.