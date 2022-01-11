Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt welcomes Kentucky to Memorial Gym tonight, with the crowd likely to be ever bluer than it normally is when the Wildcats visit after a still-controversial move to bar students from Memorial Gym and then open their seats up for public sale. Game time is 6:00 PM CT, and the game will be televised on the SEC Network. The Wildcats are 12-3 overall and 2-1 in the SEC, with the most recent game being a 92-77 win over Georgia that was weirdly competitive for a half. The Hustler also has a game preview.

Vanderbilt bowling finished fourth place in the Stormin’ Blue and White Vegas Classic after beating Mount St. Mary’s to open Monday before dropping back-to-back matches against McKendree and Nebraska.

Congrats to Georgia on ending the neverending stream of 1980 jokes.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Season to date: 27-37 ATS, 37-27 totals

South Carolina at Tennessee (5:30 PM CT, SEC Network): South Carolina +15.5, Under 141.5

South Carolina +15.5, Under 141.5 Kentucky at Vanderbilt (6:00 PM CT, ESPN): Vanderbilt +7, Over 140.5

Vanderbilt +7, Over 140.5 Ole Miss at Texas A&M (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Texas A&M -4.5, Over 133

Texas A&M -4.5, Over 133 Auburn at Alabama (8:00 PM CT, ESPN): Alabama -3, Over 156.5

Scoreboard

SEC Football: Georgia 33, Alabama 18.

NBA: Hornets 103, Bucks 99 ... Pistons 126, Jazz 116 ... Celtics 101, Pacers 98 ... Knicks 111, Spurs 96 ... 76ers 111, Rockets 91 ... Cavaliers 109, Kings 108 ... Trail Blazers 114, Nets 108.

NHL: Bruins 7, Capitals 3 ... Avalanche 4, Kraken 3 ... Kings 3, Rangers 1.