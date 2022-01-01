New Year’s Day Bowl Pick ‘Em Update and Schedule

Well, yesterday’s action in the Anchor of Gold Bowl Pick ‘Em contest saw a whole bunch of people go 3-0, because going 3-0 just meant picking Wake Forest against a 5-7 Rutgers team and picking the two SEC teams in the semifinals. Unless you’re me, in which case your Ke’Shawn Vaughn-issued Georgia fan card is revoked after picking Michigan to beat the Bulldogs. Whoops!

In the more relevant news, jeturn opens up a big lead in the points standings after putting 38 points (now the maximum) on Wake Forest, 36 on Alabama, and 27 on Georgia. Has jeturn built enough of a points lead to hold off a charge from Import, whose point total is finally starting to catch up to his sterling picks record? We shall see.

With only two bowl games left after today — the Playoff championship on the 10th, and the “oh shit we forgot to put this on the calendar” Texas Bowl between LSU and Kansas State on the 4th, this is the last big day of bowl season. As such, there are five games on the schedule.

Standings through December 31 Player Wins Losses Points Max Player Wins Losses Points Max jeturn 20 11 459 517 FightOn4USC 19 12 407 524 Col. Bolls 19 12 406 517 RSFarley 19 12 405 505 VandyImport 23 8 390 635 VandyFan1 21 10 389 598 Hard Wired 16 15 382 445 lareswares 18 13 381 498 bfmurchison 18 13 379 452 Tom Stephenson 17 14 373 516 Show me your TDs 20 11 361 583 Andrew VU '04 18 13 358 483 BryanTNU21 19 12 356 491 parlagi 17 14 355 437 barretchap 21 10 352 597 VUFANINTX 18 13 344 589 sgreer3107 19 12 337 543 Ric Flair 20 11 334 575 Vandy79 16 15 333 480 tinioril 16 15 328 458 Your Uncle Mike 18 13 321 566 ConquerAndPrevail 18 13 313 558 terror6953 18 13 301 546 Greybeard 17 14 298 543 Are we Coulibaly 16 14 294 509 cth picks 15 16 294 539 efodrey 17 14 287 532 lowfuel128 18 13 284 529 Positively A-Dore-Able 15 16 281 495 Chiliwack 19 12 273 439 Poker God Lonergan 17 14 263 508 zao1717 16 15 262 507 VU1970 15 16 254 499 96addison 16 15 227 437

Today’s schedule:

Outback Bowl: Arkansas (8-4) vs. Penn State (7-5) (11:00 AM CT/ESPN2, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida)

One of seemingly a jillion SEC-vs.-Big Ten bowl matchups features the Ol’ Bald Poach — fresh off signing a $95 million contract extension that he for some reason got during a 7-5 season — taking on the Razorbacks, whose turnaround from the horrendous Chad Morris era has been stunning.

Citrus Bowl: Kentucky (9-3) vs. Iowa (10-3) (12:00 PM CT/ABC, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida)

There is no total low enough for me to take the over.

Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame (11-1) vs. Oklahoma State (11-2) (12:00 PM CT/ESPN, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona)

The winner of this game will inevitably claim that they should have been in the Playoff over Cincinnati (hell, Oklahoma State would have been if they had just beaten Baylor.) When, really, Michigan had the worse performance of the semifinal losers last night.

Rose Bowl: Utah (10-3) vs. Ohio State (10-2) (4:00 PM CT/ESPN, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California)

Andy Ludwig coaching in a Rose Bowl. You’re inevitably going to see a jillion sarcastic comments about a sunset if you ask why the Playoff semifinals are not on New Year’s Day.

Sugar Bowl: Baylor (11-2) vs. Ole Miss (10-2) (7:45 PM CT/ESPN, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana)

Contrasting styles here, with Ole Miss’ high-powered offense going up against Dave Aranda.