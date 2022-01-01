 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New Year’s Day Bowl Pick ‘Em Update and Schedule

This is the last real day of bowl season.

By Tom Stephenson
Well, yesterday’s action in the Anchor of Gold Bowl Pick ‘Em contest saw a whole bunch of people go 3-0, because going 3-0 just meant picking Wake Forest against a 5-7 Rutgers team and picking the two SEC teams in the semifinals. Unless you’re me, in which case your Ke’Shawn Vaughn-issued Georgia fan card is revoked after picking Michigan to beat the Bulldogs. Whoops!

In the more relevant news, jeturn opens up a big lead in the points standings after putting 38 points (now the maximum) on Wake Forest, 36 on Alabama, and 27 on Georgia. Has jeturn built enough of a points lead to hold off a charge from Import, whose point total is finally starting to catch up to his sterling picks record? We shall see.

With only two bowl games left after today — the Playoff championship on the 10th, and the “oh shit we forgot to put this on the calendar” Texas Bowl between LSU and Kansas State on the 4th, this is the last big day of bowl season. As such, there are five games on the schedule.

Standings through December 31

Player Wins Losses Points Max
jeturn 20 11 459 517
FightOn4USC 19 12 407 524
Col. Bolls 19 12 406 517
RSFarley 19 12 405 505
VandyImport 23 8 390 635
VandyFan1 21 10 389 598
Hard Wired 16 15 382 445
lareswares 18 13 381 498
bfmurchison 18 13 379 452
Tom Stephenson 17 14 373 516
Show me your TDs 20 11 361 583
Andrew VU '04 18 13 358 483
BryanTNU21 19 12 356 491
parlagi 17 14 355 437
barretchap 21 10 352 597
VUFANINTX 18 13 344 589
sgreer3107 19 12 337 543
Ric Flair 20 11 334 575
Vandy79 16 15 333 480
tinioril 16 15 328 458
Your Uncle Mike 18 13 321 566
ConquerAndPrevail 18 13 313 558
terror6953 18 13 301 546
Greybeard 17 14 298 543
Are we Coulibaly 16 14 294 509
cth picks 15 16 294 539
efodrey 17 14 287 532
lowfuel128 18 13 284 529
Positively A-Dore-Able 15 16 281 495
Chiliwack 19 12 273 439
Poker God Lonergan 17 14 263 508
zao1717 16 15 262 507
VU1970 15 16 254 499
96addison 16 15 227 437

Today’s schedule:

Outback Bowl: Arkansas (8-4) vs. Penn State (7-5) (11:00 AM CT/ESPN2, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida)

One of seemingly a jillion SEC-vs.-Big Ten bowl matchups features the Ol’ Bald Poach — fresh off signing a $95 million contract extension that he for some reason got during a 7-5 season — taking on the Razorbacks, whose turnaround from the horrendous Chad Morris era has been stunning.

Citrus Bowl: Kentucky (9-3) vs. Iowa (10-3) (12:00 PM CT/ABC, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida)

There is no total low enough for me to take the over.

Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame (11-1) vs. Oklahoma State (11-2) (12:00 PM CT/ESPN, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona)

The winner of this game will inevitably claim that they should have been in the Playoff over Cincinnati (hell, Oklahoma State would have been if they had just beaten Baylor.) When, really, Michigan had the worse performance of the semifinal losers last night.

Rose Bowl: Utah (10-3) vs. Ohio State (10-2) (4:00 PM CT/ESPN, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California)

Andy Ludwig coaching in a Rose Bowl. You’re inevitably going to see a jillion sarcastic comments about a sunset if you ask why the Playoff semifinals are not on New Year’s Day.

Sugar Bowl: Baylor (11-2) vs. Ole Miss (10-2) (7:45 PM CT/ESPN, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana)

Contrasting styles here, with Ole Miss’ high-powered offense going up against Dave Aranda.

