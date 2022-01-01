Better Know A Signee: Daveon Walker

Daveon Walker
A catch for the Commodores— Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) December 15, 2021
20 TD receptions and two state titles for @DaveonWalker_. #FirstCla22 | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/lmQ4QliaOo
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 180
Hometown: Warner Robins, Georgia
High School: Warner Robins
247 Sports composite: #947 (national), #137 (wide receiver), #93 (Georgia)
Rivals: 3-star
Other Power 5 offers: Maryland, Pitt, West Virginia
So, here’s the important difference between Clark Lea’s 2022 recruiting class and most of the recruiting classes we’ve seen at Vanderbilt over the last few years.
Daveon Walker is the 16th-best prospect in Vanderbilt’s class in the 247 Sports composite, out of 22 players. Daveon Walker also ranks in the top 1000 of the national rankings, and 247’s own evaluators are high enough on him to rank him as the #40 prospect in Georgia. He’s a tall, fast receiver who had 60 receptions for 1154 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior on a state championship team — again, in Georgia — and this is one of the lower-rated prospects in the class.
I like where this is going, personally.
Loading comments...