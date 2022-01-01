Better Know A Signee: Chase Gillespie

Chase Gillespie
Officially a Commodore— Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome @Guwop_chase. #FirstCla22 | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/EWpY0Sf976
Position: Running back
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 180
Hometown: Tallahassee, Florida
High School: Amos P. Godby
247 Sports composite: #945 (national), #76 (running back), #124 (Florida)
Rivals: 3-star, #17 (all-purpose back), #94 (Florida)
Other Power 5 offers: Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Texas Tech, West Virginia
It’s kind of a testament to how solid Clark Lea’s first recruiting class is that a top-100 recruit in the state of Florida is an afterthought. One of two running backs in the class, and one of two players from Godby High in Tallahassee, Chase Gillespie is a quick, shifty back (I don’t really know what Rivals’ “all-purpose back” designation means, exactly.) In a vacuum, I could see him finding a role as a true freshman, but with Re’Mahn Davis, Rocko Griffin, and Patrick Smith all returning, and fellow freshman Maurice Edwards joining the team, Vanderbilt’s running back room is actually getting crowded.
Loading comments...