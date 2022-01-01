Better Know A Signee: Chase Gillespie

Chase Gillespie

Position: Running back

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 180

Hometown: Tallahassee, Florida

High School: Amos P. Godby

247 Sports composite: #945 (national), #76 (running back), #124 (Florida)

Rivals: 3-star, #17 (all-purpose back), #94 (Florida)

Other Power 5 offers: Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Texas Tech, West Virginia

It’s kind of a testament to how solid Clark Lea’s first recruiting class is that a top-100 recruit in the state of Florida is an afterthought. One of two running backs in the class, and one of two players from Godby High in Tallahassee, Chase Gillespie is a quick, shifty back (I don’t really know what Rivals’ “all-purpose back” designation means, exactly.) In a vacuum, I could see him finding a role as a true freshman, but with Re’Mahn Davis, Rocko Griffin, and Patrick Smith all returning, and fellow freshman Maurice Edwards joining the team, Vanderbilt’s running back room is actually getting crowded.