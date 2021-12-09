Good morning. I should probably actually do the Anchor Drop, right?

Vanderbilt women’s basketball beat Albany 52-41 on Wednesday, improving to 6-5 on the season. The team isn’t that good, but we’re already seeing reasons to be excited about the Shea Ralph era, with the current state of the team mostly being a result of Stephanie White steering the ship into the iceberg. More from the Hustler.

Also in the Hustler, Justin Hershey breaks down what’s wrong with the Vanderbilt offense (we’re talking the men’s shooty hoops team, here.)

In recruiting news, Vanderbilt football landed a commitment from Baytown (TX) Lee ATH Trudell Berry, who’s rated as a four-star by the 247 Sports in-house rankings. I think Vanderbilt is recruiting him to play defensive back, and from the sound of things Clark Lea is about to close strong before the early signing period.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

5:30 PM: College basketball: Texas at Seton Hall (FS1)

6:00 PM: NBA: Jazz at 76ers (NBA TV)

7:20 PM: NFL: Steelers at Vikings (FOX/NFL Network)

7:30 PM: College basketball: Monmouth at St. John’s (FS1)

8:00 PM: College basketball: Iowa at Iowa State (ESPN2)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Florida 85, North Florida 55.

NBA: 76ers 110, Hornets 106 ... Cavaliers 115, Bulls 92 ... Wizards 119, Pistons 116 ... Pacers 122, Knicks 102 ... Heat 113, Bucks 104 ... Thunder 110, Raptors 109 ... Rockets 114, Nets 104 ... Mavericks 104, Grizzlies 96 ... Jazz 136, Timberwolves 104 ... Nuggets 120, Pelicans 114 ... Warriors 104, Trail Blazers 94 ... Kings 142, Magic 130 ... Clippers 114, Celtics 111.

NHL: Devils 3, Flyers 0 ... Avalanche 7, Rangers 3 ... Canucks 2, Bruins 1 ... Golden Knights 5, Stars 4.