Vanderbilt Basketball Mail Bag #3: Call For Submissions

The Dores fought hard, especially after Scotty Pippen, Jr. sent the game to overtime with a late three pointer. Still, it was not enough. Temple controlled most of the 2nd half, and came away with a hard fought 72-68 overtime win, The Dores are now 5-3 on the season with two homes games (against Loyola-Chicago and Austin Peay) and a mini-vacation tourney in Hawaii before SEC play begins. Things are not exactly looking great for the Peach Basket Dores. The NCAA tourney hopes are all but shot, as are the NIT consolation prize hopes.

Problem is Temple has just figured out how to defend us. It's by playing defense. — Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) December 8, 2021

If I told you we held Temple to 39 points with 10 minutes remaining in the game, and were still down 7, would the gun rattling in your mouth shatter your teeth, or no? — Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) December 8, 2021

I'm fast believing we'll become the "Feels like '08" fanbase, except, being smart, we will always fully realize we will never get back to that status. More likely we'll be the "This is not remotely like '08" fanbase. Jeff Green traveled. — Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) December 8, 2021

