2021 Staff Pick’em Conference Championships

One game is already over. Two others are at or near halftime. Rest assured, all picks were known by the other staff prior to kickoff of the Big XII championship. The Pick'em has traditionally included the SEC Championship, but I went freewheeling and included all 4 games with playoff implications. Let's share a hearty laugh at the Big [sic] XII [sic] and ACC.

Tom was the only one to stumble below 0.500 last week. I'm only pointing out that because it ends his hot streak. He still leads by 2 games over VU '04 and myself. The standings got weird with some late game additions last werk, but we are used to wonky stuff and use winning percentage. One game last week pushed, too.

The Rules

Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in “2025” (Who wants to bet that timeline holds up?), Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too. The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now. The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.

The Standings

WRITER SEASON WEEK 13 W L W L Tom 76 66 4 7 DotP 74 68 6 5 VU 04 74 68 7 4 CDA 73 68 7 3 Paul 67 67 6 2 Stan 70 71 5 5 Import 62 80 5 6

The Picks