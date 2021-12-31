New Year’s Eve Bowl Pick ‘Em Update and Schedule

Well, the Anchor of Gold Bowl Pick ‘Em standings get an update, and jeturn is now in the lead, pulling 16 points ahead of RSFarley. Meanwhile, Import is making a big move after going 4-0 on yesterday’s games; ditto VandyFan1, who is up into sixth place. As for the rest of you, well, far too many of you picked Tennessee to beat Purdue. (I, on the other hand, went big-brain genius and not only picked Purdue, but put 19 points on it. I also had my second-highest number of confidence points on Wisconsin to beat Arizona State.)

Standings through December 30 Player Wins Losses Points Max Player Wins Losses Points Max jeturn 17 11 357 517 RSFarley 16 12 341 505 Col. Bolls 17 11 336 522 lareswares 16 12 334 500 Tom Stephenson 15 13 331 529 VandyFan1 19 9 330 606 FightOn4USC 16 12 312 524 BryanTNU21 16 12 309 491 Hard Wired 13 15 306 445 Show me your TDs 18 10 304 601 VandyImport 20 8 300 635 tinioril 15 13 298 485 Vandy79 14 14 294 498 barretchap 19 9 291 626 parlagi 15 13 289 468 bfmurchison 15 13 287 452 Andrew VU '04 15 13 282 483 sgreer3107 16 12 270 543 ConquerAndPrevail 16 12 269 589 Your Uncle Mike 16 12 262 597 efodrey 16 12 257 592 VUFANINTX 15 13 254 589 Are we Coulibaly 14 13 245 540 Ric Flair 17 11 242 575 terror6953 16 12 240 575 Chiliwack 18 10 236 479 cth picks 13 15 233 568 lowfuel128 16 12 225 560 Positively A-Dore-Able 13 15 218 525 Greybeard 14 14 208 543 zao1717 14 14 203 538 Poker God Lonergan 15 13 202 537 96addison 15 13 202 487 VU1970 13 15 195 530

Anyway! On to today’s schedule!

Gator Bowl: Wake Forest (10-3) vs. Rutgers (5-7) (10:00 AM CT/ESPN, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida)

Note that ESPN is actually still counting the Gator Bowl in the pick ‘em contest, and those of you who picked Texas A&M while knowing that Texas A&M was down to a walk-on quarterback (or you might not have known that, I don’t know) may have a pick registered for Rutgers now. Anyway, this is a pretty Anchor of Gold bowl game.

Sun Bowl: Washington State (7-5) vs. Central Michigan (8-4) (11:00 AM CT/CBS, Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas)

This one’s a mashup of the Sun Bowl (between Washington State and Miami) and the Barstool Bowl (between Central Michigan and Boise State), the latter of which got cancelled, which you really do hate to see. Losing a bowl game that you sponsored and are streaming on a website that you own absolutely could not have happened to a nicer person than Dave Portnoy. Anyway, thanks to the Sun Bowl picking up Central Michigan on the fly to replace Miami, Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain is playing in a bigger bowl game than Florida, which is kind of funny.

Cotton Bowl: Alabama (12-1) vs. Cincinnati (13-0) (2:30 PM CT/ESPN, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas)

You know, one of the biggest tragedies of college football was moving the Cotton Bowl out of the Cotton Bowl stadium and into AT&T Stadium, a massive, bland, indoor shrine to Jerry Jones. Why this was done, I’ll never know. It would be like if they moved the Rose Bowl to So-Fi Stadium (I’m sorry for giving them ideas.) This is the first Playoff semifinal, and I am not prepared for the Narrative if Alabama wins this one in a blowout, which they probably will.

Orange Bowl: Michigan (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1) (6:30 PM CT/ESPN, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida)

I am also not prepared for the Narrative should Georgia win big, though I am absolutely here for the Narrative if Michigan wins. (As for the Orange Bowl, well, the Orange Bowl stadium was torn down, can’t really do much about that, and at least Hard Rock Stadium — the stadium formerly known as Joe Robbie Stadium — is an outdoor stadium. I am a firm believer that football was not meant to be an indoor sport.)