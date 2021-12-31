Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

The referees in the Music City Bowl ruled that this was not a touchdown:

You really do hate to see it. Tennessee fans were mad that that was ruled forward progress, but this was not (warning: hilariously awful tackling by Tennessee’s defense):

The point is, Tennessee claimed to be Nashville’s team, made a big deal about practicing in Vanderbilt Stadium and stomping on the logo, and then got got by the referees. (They also complained about Purdue players faking injuries, because fucking of course they did.) Once again, you really do hate to see it.

I don’t really have any Vanderbilt news, other than that the university is pushing back the start of the spring semester to January 17. Women’s basketball is back on Sunday, men’s basketball on Tuesday, and bowling next Saturday.

Hail Pinman.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Season to date: 21-29 ATS, 30-20 totals

High Point at Kentucky (11:00 AM CT, SEC Network): High Point +25.5, Under 137.5

Scoreboard

SEC Football: South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21 ... Purdue 48, Tennessee 45.

NBA: 76ers 110, Nets 102 ... Bucks 136, Magic 118 ... Wizards 110, Cavaliers 93.

NHL: Panthers 9, Lightning 3 ... Blue Jackets 4, Predators 3 ... Hurricanes 4, Canadiens 0 ... Islanders 4, Sabres 1 ... Flames 6, Kraken 4 ... Kings 2, Canucks 1 ... Sharks 3, Flyers 2.