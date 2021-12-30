Thursday Bowl Pick ‘Em Update and Schedule

Well, I skipped the update yesterday and today... the Anchor of Gold Bowl Pick ‘Em standings look quite a bit different.

With seven bowl games over the past two days, some users at the bottom of the standings — who’d apparently been holding back their big picks — are starting to make a charge. Your Uncle Mike went 7-0 between Tuesday and Wednesday and as such finds himself shooting up the standings — and with the third-highest maximum points total on the board. And Import’s sterling overall picks record is starting to pay off. Definitely do not fade Import in the bowl pick ‘em. (Myself, I went 6-1 over the last two days, missing on the Cheez-It Bowl but nailing everything else.)

Standings through December 29 Player Wins Losses Points Max Player Wins Losses Points Max RSFarley 15 9 311 552 jeturn 15 9 309 553 lareswares 13 11 295 528 FightOn4USC 14 10 290 575 BryanTNU21 14 10 278 545 Hard Wired 12 12 277 484 Col. Bolls 14 10 274 542 Tom Stephenson 12 12 265 552 Vandy79 12 12 261 522 bfmurchison 13 11 255 493 tinioril 13 11 246 520 parlagi 12 12 240 493 sgreer3107 15 9 237 585 Andrew VU '04 13 11 225 530 VandyFan1 15 9 223 606 Ric Flair 16 8 217 652 Show me your TDs 15 9 211 630 barretchap 16 8 211 652 Your Uncle Mike 14 10 208 649 Chiliwack 15 9 197 505 VandyImport 16 8 194 635 Are we Coulibaly 12 11 187 596 terror6953 14 10 186 627 Greybeard 13 11 180 621 efodrey 13 11 177 618 Poker God Lonergan 14 10 174 615 VUFANINTX 12 12 173 614 lowfuel128 14 10 170 611 96addison 14 10 168 553 Positively A-Dore-Able 11 13 163 580 ConquerAndPrevail 12 12 159 589 cth picks 10 14 152 593 zao1717 12 12 148 589 VU1970 10 14 116 557

That said, would you rather be Import or Your Uncle Mike right now — playing from behind, but with a lot of points still on the board — or RSFarley or jeturn — with a lot of points already in the bank, even if you don’t have as much still on the board? I’d rather be leading now and betting against Import’s hot streak continuing, myself.

Anyway, on to Thursday’s bowl schedule. So far, nothing’s been cancelled.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina (6-6) vs. South Carolina (6-6) (10:30 AM CT/ESPN, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina)

Ho-hum, a six-win SEC team against a six-win ACC team, in a venue that’s close to both schools. So at least there should be a good crowd, but in terms of these two teams, it’s hard to imagine different situations. South Carolina, which went 2-8 last year and wasn’t expected to do much in its first year under Shane Beamer, is absolutely thrilled to be here. North Carolina, on the other hand, was a preseason top 10 team and being a 6-6 team playing in Charlotte is a massive disappointment. Then again, the Tar Heels are almost certainly the better team here.

Music City Bowl: Purdue (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5) (2:00 PM CT/ESPN, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee)

This, on the other hand, is the rare second-tier Power 5 bowl matchup where both teams are probably happy to be here. Because if you told either Purdue or Tennessee before this season that they would win, respectively, eight and seven games and play in the Music City Bowl, they’d absolutely take that. As for this game, our rooting interests are clear. Hammer up.

Peach Bowl: Michigan State (10-2) vs. Pitt (11-2) (6:00 PM CT/ESPN, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia)

This matchup suddenly looks a lot less enticing with the respective opt-outs of Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker and Pitt QB Kenny Pickett. I would actually bet on this being a less compelling game than the Music City Bowl earlier in the day.

Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona State (8-4) vs. Wisconsin (8-4) (9:30 PM CT/ESPN, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada)

Arizona State feels like the most anonymous 8-4 Power 5 team out there. Like, I legitimately did not realize they went 8-4 this year, because they just completely fell off everyone’s radar after dropping October games to Utah and Washington State. (Get a better TV deal, Pac-12.) Meanwhile, Wisconsin’s probably not thrilled with 8-4, even after a 1-3 start; they won seven in a row before dropping the regular season finale at Minnesota. I don’t know what to think of this game, but I probably won’t stay up for it.