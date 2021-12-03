Conference Championship Weekend Schedule and Open Thread

Vanderbilt’s football season is done, but there’s still college football to be played.

This weekend is conference championship weekend — with all ten FBS conferences now having championship games (with the Big 12 doing so because reasons.) But we also have your guide to what you all are really here for, which are the playoffs in FCS, Division II, Division III, and NAIA.

So, here we go!

Friday

6:00 PM CT

Conference USA Championship: Western Kentucky at UTSA (CBS Sports)

FCS Playoffs: Holy Cross at Villanova (ESPN+)

7:00 PM CT

Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. Utah (at Las Vegas) (ABC)

8:00 PM CT

FCS Playoffs: Eastern Washington at Montana (ESPN+)

Saturday

11:00 AM CT

Big 12 Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma State (at Arlington, TX) (ABC)

MAC Championship: Kent State vs. Northern Illinois (at Detroit) (ESPN)

Division II Playoffs: Shepherd at Kutztown (stream)

Division III Playoffs: Muhlenberg at Mount Union (stream)

12:00 PM CT

Division II Playoffs: Northwest Missouri State at Ferris State (stream)

Division II Playoffs: Bowie State at Valdosta State (stream)

Division III Playoffs: Mary Hardin-Baylor at Linfield (stream)

Division III Playoffs: RPI at North Central (stream)

Division III Playoffs: Central College at Wisconsin-Whitewater (stream)

NAIA Playoffs: Northwestern at Morningside (stream)

12:30 PM CT

NAIA Playoffs: Grand View at Lindsey Wilson (stream)

1:00 PM CT

FCS Playoffs: Kennesaw State at East Tennessee State (ESPN+)

FCS Playoffs: SE Louisiana at James Madison (ESPN+)

Division II Playoffs: Angelo State at Colorado School of Mines (stream)

2:00 PM CT

Mountain West Championship: Utah State vs. San Diego State (at Carson, CA) (FOX)

FCS Playoffs: Incarnate Word at Sam Houston (ESPN+)

2:30 PM CT

Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State at UL Lafayette (ESPN)

FCS Playoffs: Southern Illinois at North Dakota State (ESPN+)

3:00 PM CT

SEC Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia (at Atlanta, GA) (CBS)

AAC Championship: Houston at Cincinnati (ABC)

SWAC Championship: Prairie View A&M at Jackson State (ESPN2)

FCS Playoffs: UT Martin at Montana State (ESPN+)

7:00 PM CT

Big Ten Championship: Michigan vs. Iowa (at Indianapolis) (FOX)

ACC Championship: Pitt vs. Wake Forest (at Charlotte) (ABC)

8:00 PM CT

FCS Playoffs: South Dakota State at Sacramento State (ESPN+)

10:00 PM CT