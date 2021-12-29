Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Lock the SEC Music City Bowl reps out of Vanderbilt Stadium. Now.

'I thoroughly enjoy stomping on (Vanderbilt's) field' - Tennessee DL Matthew Butler after bowl practice at Vanderbilt Stadiumhttps://t.co/FzdurQhw6c — Adam Sparks (@AdamSparks) December 28, 2021

Look, on some level, I can understand why Vanderbilt allows the SEC’s Music City Bowl rep to use its facilities to practice — facilities, by the way, that most of the rest of the SEC is mad that we haven’t blown our revenue checks on upgrading, but apparently they’re good enough for them to use for a bowl practice. But that’s neither here nor there.

What’s relevant here is that if another SEC team — and yes, of course it’s that one — is going to disrespect us like this, Vanderbilt should lock them all out of the stadium. Hell, we did it to Jordan Rodgers. Let Purdue practice here. Why we decided to let Tennessee do it, I’ll never know.

(Also, I’m going to laugh next time a Vol fan tries to pretend we’re not a rival.)

Vanderbilt women’s basketball closed out its nonconference schedule by blowing out Alabama State 94-42. The Commodores open SEC play tomorrow night at Texas A&M.

The Hustler posts its SEC basketball power rankings on the eve of conference play.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Season to date: 18-26 ATS, 24-20 totals

Arkansas at Mississippi State (4:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Mississippi State -3, Over 143.5

Mississippi State -3, Over 143.5 Gardner-Webb at Georgia (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Gardner-Webb +5.5, Under 144

Gardner-Webb +5.5, Under 144 LSU at Auburn (6:00 PM CT, ESPN2): LSU +4, Under 141

LSU +4, Under 141 Missouri at Kentucky (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Kentucky -19.5, Under 140.5

Kentucky -19.5, Under 140.5 Central Arkansas at Texas A&M (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Central Arkansas +25.5, Under 145.5

Central Arkansas +25.5, Under 145.5 Tennessee at Alabama (8:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Tennessee +2.5, Under 148

Scoreboard

SEC Football: Houston 17, Auburn 13 ... Texas Tech 34, Mississippi State 7.

NBA: Bucks 127, Magic 110 ... Heat 119, Wizards 112 ... 76ers 114, Raptors 109 ... Lakers 132, Rockets 123 ... Knicks 96, Timberwolves 88 ... Pelicans 108, Cavaliers 104 ... Nuggets 89, Warriors 86 ... Kings 117, Thunder 111.

NHL: Lightning 5, Canadiens 4 ... Golden Knights 6, Kings 3 ... Sharks 8, Coyotes 7.