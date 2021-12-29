Better Know A Signee: Drew Dickey

Drew Dickey

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 204

Hometown: Austin, Texas

High School: Regents School

247 Sports composite: #940 (national), #60 (quarterback), #129 (Texas)

Rivals: 3-star

Other Power 5 offers: Maryland

Texas is where you go for quarterbacks, and Vanderbilt got its first QB commitment in the 2022 class from the state when Drew Dickey committed on April 5.

He’s not rated as highly as Vanderbilt’s other quarterback signee, AJ Swann, but it’s easy to see what the coaching staff likes with Dickey. He doesn’t have Swann’s raw arm strength, but he makes accurate throws and does have some speed — not the kind of speed that allows you to design running plays for the quarterback, but at least the kind of speed that allows him to pick up a 3rd and 5 on the ground if the play breaks down.

That could be useful down the road if Swann doesn’t develop. Of the two, I think Dickey has the higher floor even if he has less upside. And we now know that Vanderbilt will have both Mike Wright and Ken Seals returning in 2022, so in all likelihood Dickey will be redshirted.