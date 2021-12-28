Better Know A Signee: Trudell Berry

Trudell Berry
Position: Defensive back
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 180
Hometown: Baytown, Texas
High School: Lee
247 Sports composite: #850 (national), #57 (athlete), #117 (Texas)
Rivals: 2-star
Other Power 5 offers: None
Interestingly, for a guy who was being recruited to play cornerback, most of Trudell Berry’s highlights come on the offensive side of the ball, where he lined up at receiver and had 41 catches for 540 yards and 14 touchdowns. That’s impressive.
But, like a lot of undersized, athletic high school wide receivers, Berry will be switching to cornerback at Vanderbilt, and he’s a good prospect for that as a track star with a personal best of 10.93 in the 100 meters. If you watched Vanderbilt at all in 2021, you know that the defensive backfield needs speed and Berry should provide that. And again, don’t think too much about the offer list; Berry was committed to Marshall for a long time before flipping to Vanderbilt a week before signing day. This is a good get.
