Better Know A Signee: Cole Spence

Cole Spence

Snagging 55 catches for over 900 yards, tight end @ColeSpence11 brings his hot hands to Nashville #FirstCla22 | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/l9zmuMqyXs — Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) December 15, 2021

Position: Tight end

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 220

Hometown: Roswell, Georgia

High School: Mount Pisgah Christian

247 Sports composite: #847 (national), #48 (tight end), #86 (Georgia)

Rivals: 3-star, #33 (tight end), #61 (Georgia)

Other Power 5 offers: Indiana

Cole Spence was one of Clark Lea’s first commitments in the 2022 class, committing back on April 1. That’s kind of a qualifier for his rather unimpressive offer list; since offer lists effectively rely on self-reporting by the prospect, some guys who shut down their recruitment early in the process will have offer lists that may look unimpressive on paper because they’re making clear to other programs that they’re firm in their commitment and not going anywhere.

At least, that’s the hope here, because Spence is a guy who blew up a bit in his senior season when he had 55 catches for 957 yards and five touchdowns, and he’s a big body at 6’6”. That kind of talent should probably get you a better offer list than “Vanderbilt, Indiana, and a bunch of G5 programs.”

As far as immediate impact, though, tight end is one of the rare places on the field where a true freshman probably won’t have much of a path to early playing time, with Ben Bresnahan and Gavin Schoenwald both returning for a fifth year in 2022, and with Clark Lea featuring the tight end less heavily than Derek Mason did. Then again, those two will both (likely) be gone after 2022, so there should be no impediment to Spence following that.