Better Know A Signee: Yilanan Ouattara

Yilanan Ouattara

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 274

Hometown: Cologne, Germany

High School: Cologne Crocodiles

247 Sports composite: #829 (national), #113 (defensive line), #1 (Germany)

Rivals: 3-star

Other Power 5 offers: Ole Miss

Honestly, the highlight tape is kind of hilarious, a 6’7”, 274-pound Division I prospect going up against an obviously low level of competition. It’s going to be a pretty massive jump from playing against... that to the SEC.

Still, as they say, you can’t teach size, and Yilanan Ouattara has it. No, I have no idea how his name is pronounced and I’m almost positive that it will be butchered by ESPN broadcasters.

Anyway, this is the kind of prospect that Clark Lea needs to get. There’s obviously going to be a pretty low floor here, what with him never having faced anything resembling Power 5 competition, but the upside here is through the roof. My prediction is that Ouattara will either be an All-SEC defensive lineman or never see the field.