Tuesday Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings and Schedule

And here’s where the Anchor of Gold Bowl Pick ‘Em contest hits crunch time.

After a light sprinkling of bowl games throughout the last week and a half, the bowl schedule starts to pick up today with five — count ‘em — bowl games scheduled, and none of them cancelled. Meanwhile, at the top of the standings, the amazing disappearing points phenomenon continues after Boise State had to pull out of the Barstool Arizona Bowl. (Central Michigan, the other team scheduled to play in that bowl, replaced Miami in the Sun Bowl, though I don’t think ESPN is counting that in the standings since people picked the Washington State-Miami matchup.)

For today’s standings, I’ve added the maximum number of points that each player can win. The standings are still sorted by current point totals, but keep in mind that some of the people toward the bottom of the table haven’t used their big points picks yet. As for yesterday, well, a lot of people appear to have forgotten that Jay Norvell was not coaching Nevada in yesterday’s Quick Lane Bowl, a 52-24 blowout win for Western Michigan.

Standings through December 27 Player Wins Losses Points Max Player Wins Losses Points Max RSFarley 10 7 237 623 Hard Wired 9 8 237 606 lareswares 9 8 217 600 Vandy79 8 9 211 596 bfmurchison 9 8 206 585 jeturn 9 8 199 610 Col. Bolls 10 7 191 640 parlagi 9 8 179 608 FightOn4USC 9 8 167 651 sgreer3107 11 6 167 653 Andrew VU '04 10 7 156 667 BryanTNU21 8 9 154 612 tinioril 8 9 154 586 Chiliwack 11 6 152 605 Tom Stephenson 6 11 132 596 VandyFan1 10 7 125 691 Show me your TDs 11 6 117 709 Are we Coulibaly 9 7 114 723 VandyImport 12 5 113 740 Greybeard 10 7 113 740 efodrey 10 7 109 736 barretchap 11 6 106 733 lowfuel128 11 6 102 729 terror6953 10 7 99 726 Ric Flair 10 7 97 710 96addison 10 7 97 658 ConquerAndPrevail 9 8 93 716 Poker God Lonergan 10 7 87 714 zao1717 9 8 85 712 VU1970 8 9 73 700 VUFANINTX 7 10 68 695 cth picks 6 11 66 693 Your Uncle Mike 7 10 61 688 Positively A-Dore-Able 6 11 49 659

And on to today’s schedule!

Birmingham Bowl: Houston (11-2) vs. Auburn (6-6) (11:00 AM CT/ESPN, Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama)

This is a chance for the AAC to make a statement against the SEC, albeit an SEC team that (a) went 6-6 this season and (b) will be without quarterback Bo Nix, who transferred to Oregon (and might not have been available anyway due to injury.)

First Responder Bowl: Air Force (9-3) vs. Louisville (6-6) (2:15 PM CT/ESPN, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, University Park, Texas)

Another G5/P5 matchup, and like the first one, it matches a pretty good Mountain West team against a mediocre ACC team. Have fun with this one, Louisville.

Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech (6-6) vs. Mississippi State (7-5) (5:45 PM CT/ESPN, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee)

DID YOU KNOW THAT MISSISSIPPI STATE HEAD COACH MIKE LEACH HAS A HISTORY WITHTEXAS TECH? I AM SURE THIS WILL NOT BE BROUGHT UP DURING THE BROADCAST. (Note: I am actually sure that the fact that Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach filed a lawsuit against Texas Tech will not be brought up during the broadcast, what with ESPN also being a party to that lawsuit.)

Holiday Bowl: UCLA (8-4) vs. NC State (9-3) (7:00 PM CT/FOX, Petco Park, San Diego, California)

Oh shit, this actually might be a good game. Interestingly, since the stadium formerly known as Qualcomm Stadium was demolished at the end of 2020, this is another bowl game played in a repurposed baseball stadium. I doubt it will be moving next season, either, what with San Diego State’s new on-campus stadium only seating 27,000.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia (6-6) vs. Minnesota (8-4) (9:15 PM CT/ESPN, Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona)

Yep, we’re just using all of the baseball stadiums. Anyway, this one doesn’t sound terribly interesting, but if you feel like staying up late, well... go for it, I guess.