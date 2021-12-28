 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tuesday Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings and Schedule

The amazing disappearing points continue!

By Tom Stephenson
/ new
Mississippi State v Memphis Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images

And here’s where the Anchor of Gold Bowl Pick ‘Em contest hits crunch time.

After a light sprinkling of bowl games throughout the last week and a half, the bowl schedule starts to pick up today with five — count ‘em — bowl games scheduled, and none of them cancelled. Meanwhile, at the top of the standings, the amazing disappearing points phenomenon continues after Boise State had to pull out of the Barstool Arizona Bowl. (Central Michigan, the other team scheduled to play in that bowl, replaced Miami in the Sun Bowl, though I don’t think ESPN is counting that in the standings since people picked the Washington State-Miami matchup.)

For today’s standings, I’ve added the maximum number of points that each player can win. The standings are still sorted by current point totals, but keep in mind that some of the people toward the bottom of the table haven’t used their big points picks yet. As for yesterday, well, a lot of people appear to have forgotten that Jay Norvell was not coaching Nevada in yesterday’s Quick Lane Bowl, a 52-24 blowout win for Western Michigan.

Standings through December 27

Player Wins Losses Points Max
Player Wins Losses Points Max
RSFarley 10 7 237 623
Hard Wired 9 8 237 606
lareswares 9 8 217 600
Vandy79 8 9 211 596
bfmurchison 9 8 206 585
jeturn 9 8 199 610
Col. Bolls 10 7 191 640
parlagi 9 8 179 608
FightOn4USC 9 8 167 651
sgreer3107 11 6 167 653
Andrew VU '04 10 7 156 667
BryanTNU21 8 9 154 612
tinioril 8 9 154 586
Chiliwack 11 6 152 605
Tom Stephenson 6 11 132 596
VandyFan1 10 7 125 691
Show me your TDs 11 6 117 709
Are we Coulibaly 9 7 114 723
VandyImport 12 5 113 740
Greybeard 10 7 113 740
efodrey 10 7 109 736
barretchap 11 6 106 733
lowfuel128 11 6 102 729
terror6953 10 7 99 726
Ric Flair 10 7 97 710
96addison 10 7 97 658
ConquerAndPrevail 9 8 93 716
Poker God Lonergan 10 7 87 714
zao1717 9 8 85 712
VU1970 8 9 73 700
VUFANINTX 7 10 68 695
cth picks 6 11 66 693
Your Uncle Mike 7 10 61 688
Positively A-Dore-Able 6 11 49 659

And on to today’s schedule!

Birmingham Bowl: Houston (11-2) vs. Auburn (6-6) (11:00 AM CT/ESPN, Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama)

This is a chance for the AAC to make a statement against the SEC, albeit an SEC team that (a) went 6-6 this season and (b) will be without quarterback Bo Nix, who transferred to Oregon (and might not have been available anyway due to injury.)

First Responder Bowl: Air Force (9-3) vs. Louisville (6-6) (2:15 PM CT/ESPN, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, University Park, Texas)

Another G5/P5 matchup, and like the first one, it matches a pretty good Mountain West team against a mediocre ACC team. Have fun with this one, Louisville.

Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech (6-6) vs. Mississippi State (7-5) (5:45 PM CT/ESPN, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee)

DID YOU KNOW THAT MISSISSIPPI STATE HEAD COACH MIKE LEACH HAS A HISTORY WITHTEXAS TECH? I AM SURE THIS WILL NOT BE BROUGHT UP DURING THE BROADCAST. (Note: I am actually sure that the fact that Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach filed a lawsuit against Texas Tech will not be brought up during the broadcast, what with ESPN also being a party to that lawsuit.)

Holiday Bowl: UCLA (8-4) vs. NC State (9-3) (7:00 PM CT/FOX, Petco Park, San Diego, California)

Oh shit, this actually might be a good game. Interestingly, since the stadium formerly known as Qualcomm Stadium was demolished at the end of 2020, this is another bowl game played in a repurposed baseball stadium. I doubt it will be moving next season, either, what with San Diego State’s new on-campus stadium only seating 27,000.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia (6-6) vs. Minnesota (8-4) (9:15 PM CT/ESPN, Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona)

Yep, we’re just using all of the baseball stadiums. Anyway, this one doesn’t sound terribly interesting, but if you feel like staying up late, well... go for it, I guess.

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...