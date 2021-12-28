Good morning.

Robbie Weinstein reports that Ken Seals, who was a part-time starter for Vanderbilt in 2021, will return for the 2022 season.

Ken Seals will remain at Vanderbilt for the 2022 season and beyond, his father Robert tells me:



"Ken is absolutely coming back and excited about the next three years."

I remain curious what the quarterback situation will look like in the fall, but this at least gives Vanderbilt two quarterbacks on the 2022 roster who have starting experience. It also means that Vanderbilt should be able to redshirt both AJ Swann and Drew Dickey.

Women’s basketball closes out its nonconference schedule tonight with a 7 PM CT tipoff against Alabama State on the SEC Network+. The Commodores will then open the SEC schedule on Thursday at Texas A&M.

Meanwhile, here’s some potentially important news for sports: the CDC has cut the recommended quarantine time for COVID-19 from ten days to five days from the last symptoms.

This development is obviously way more important than what it means for sports — but it’s a big deal for American sports. It’ll allow teams that have to pause because of positive COVID tests to theoretically unpause in half the time. https://t.co/XvrfWzsQLC — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) December 27, 2021

And here’s one bowl game getting cancelled that I will not be sad to miss: the Barstool Arizona Bowl, which lost Boise State to COVID positives and Central Michigan then decided to take Miami’s spot in the Sun Bowl. You hate to see it.

