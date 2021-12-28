 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Anchor Drop, December 28, 2021: Seals Returning

Also, women’s basketball hosts Alabama State tonight.

By Tom Stephenson
NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Florida

Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Robbie Weinstein reports that Ken Seals, who was a part-time starter for Vanderbilt in 2021, will return for the 2022 season.

I remain curious what the quarterback situation will look like in the fall, but this at least gives Vanderbilt two quarterbacks on the 2022 roster who have starting experience. It also means that Vanderbilt should be able to redshirt both AJ Swann and Drew Dickey.

Women’s basketball closes out its nonconference schedule tonight with a 7 PM CT tipoff against Alabama State on the SEC Network+. The Commodores will then open the SEC schedule on Thursday at Texas A&M.

Meanwhile, here’s some potentially important news for sports: the CDC has cut the recommended quarantine time for COVID-19 from ten days to five days from the last symptoms.

And here’s one bowl game getting cancelled that I will not be sad to miss: the Barstool Arizona Bowl, which lost Boise State to COVID positives and Central Michigan then decided to take Miami’s spot in the Sun Bowl. You hate to see it.

Scoreboard

NFL: Dolphins 20, Saints 3.

NBA: Hornets 123, Rockets 99 ... Bulls 130, Hawks 118 ... Timberwolves 108, Celtics 103 ... Jazz 110, Spurs 104 ... Grizzlies 114, Suns 113 ... Mavericks 132, Trail Blazers 117 ... Nets 124, Clippers 108.

