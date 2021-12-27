Monday Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings Update and Bowl Schedule

The Anchor of Gold Bowl Pick ‘Em contest continues, and, uh, something weird is happening with the standings.

No, I’m not talking about RSFarley taking the lead (by one point) over Hard Wired. It’s that some people have actually lost points since last Thursday. It appears that, with four bowl games being called off, ESPN has adjusted the maximum number of points downward in the sake of fairness — so if you had more than 40 points on any of the previous bowl games, well, you might have lost points as those numbers were adjusted.

Anyway, the latest standings through Saturday’s Camellia Bowl:

Standings through December 25 Player Wins Losses Points Player Wins Losses Points RSFarley 10 6 239 Hard Wired 9 7 238 Vandy79 7 9 213 bfmurchison 9 7 208 jeturn 9 7 201 lareswares 8 8 198 Col. Bolls 10 6 192 parlagi 9 7 180 FightOn4USC 9 7 176 sgreer3107 11 5 169 Andrew VU '04 10 6 166 BryanTNU21 8 8 156 Chiliwack 11 5 155 tinioril 8 8 155 Tom Stephenson 5 11 136 VandyFan1 10 6 126 VandyImport 12 4 113 barretchap 11 5 106 Show me your TDs 10 6 100 Ric Flair 10 6 97 Greybeard 9 7 96 Are we Coulibaly 8 7 95 ConquerAndPrevail 9 7 93 efodrey 9 7 92 lowfuel128 10 6 85 zao1717 9 7 85 96addison 9 7 84 terror6953 9 7 82 VU1970 8 8 73 Poker God Lonergan 9 7 70 Your Uncle Mike 7 9 61 VUFANINTX 6 10 51 cth picks 5 11 49 Positively A-Dore-Able 6 10 49

And speaking of cancelled bowl games, we’re down to one bowl game today thanks to the Military Bowl being called off due to COVID issues at Boston College. This is the last day before bowl season gets really serious; from tomorrow until January 1, there are currently 21 bowl games scheduled (not counting the Fenway Bowl, which has already been cancelled, and the Sun Bowl, which may be cancelled after Miami had to pull out.)

Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan (7-5) vs. Nevada (8-4) (10:00 AM CT/ESPN, Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan)

Yeah, imagine going to Detroit for a bowl game two days after Christmas. On paper, this should be a pretty good matchup, but Nevada will be without coach Jay Norvell, who left to take the Colorado State job. As such, adjust your expectations for this one accordingly.