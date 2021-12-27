 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings Update and Bowl Schedule

Uh, the point totals got weird.

By Tom Stephenson
The Anchor of Gold Bowl Pick ‘Em contest continues, and, uh, something weird is happening with the standings.

No, I’m not talking about RSFarley taking the lead (by one point) over Hard Wired. It’s that some people have actually lost points since last Thursday. It appears that, with four bowl games being called off, ESPN has adjusted the maximum number of points downward in the sake of fairness — so if you had more than 40 points on any of the previous bowl games, well, you might have lost points as those numbers were adjusted.

Anyway, the latest standings through Saturday’s Camellia Bowl:

Standings through December 25

Player Wins Losses Points
RSFarley 10 6 239
Hard Wired 9 7 238
Vandy79 7 9 213
bfmurchison 9 7 208
jeturn 9 7 201
lareswares 8 8 198
Col. Bolls 10 6 192
parlagi 9 7 180
FightOn4USC 9 7 176
sgreer3107 11 5 169
Andrew VU '04 10 6 166
BryanTNU21 8 8 156
Chiliwack 11 5 155
tinioril 8 8 155
Tom Stephenson 5 11 136
VandyFan1 10 6 126
VandyImport 12 4 113
barretchap 11 5 106
Show me your TDs 10 6 100
Ric Flair 10 6 97
Greybeard 9 7 96
Are we Coulibaly 8 7 95
ConquerAndPrevail 9 7 93
efodrey 9 7 92
lowfuel128 10 6 85
zao1717 9 7 85
96addison 9 7 84
terror6953 9 7 82
VU1970 8 8 73
Poker God Lonergan 9 7 70
Your Uncle Mike 7 9 61
VUFANINTX 6 10 51
cth picks 5 11 49
Positively A-Dore-Able 6 10 49

And speaking of cancelled bowl games, we’re down to one bowl game today thanks to the Military Bowl being called off due to COVID issues at Boston College. This is the last day before bowl season gets really serious; from tomorrow until January 1, there are currently 21 bowl games scheduled (not counting the Fenway Bowl, which has already been cancelled, and the Sun Bowl, which may be cancelled after Miami had to pull out.)

Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan (7-5) vs. Nevada (8-4) (10:00 AM CT/ESPN, Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan)

Yeah, imagine going to Detroit for a bowl game two days after Christmas. On paper, this should be a pretty good matchup, but Nevada will be without coach Jay Norvell, who left to take the Colorado State job. As such, adjust your expectations for this one accordingly.

