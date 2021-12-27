Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

It only took 20 games into his NFL career for it to happen, but this happened yesterday:

Yep, there’s Ke’Shawn Vaughn’s first NFL touchdown, and I’m pretty sure I’ve seen that exact run at Vanderbilt. That run, by the way, means that he now has 18 carries for 120 yards this season.

Not a whole lot of Vanderbilt news today — but the NHL remains on pause (this was the day they were supposed to restart.)

SEC Basketball Schedule

Dallas Christian at Texas A&M (7:00 PM CT, no tv): no line

Note: I live in Texas and I have never heard of “Dallas Christian,” what the hell is this?

Scoreboard

NFL: Falcons 20, Lions 16 ... Bengals 41, Ravens 21 ... Rams 30, Vikings 23 ... Bills 33, Patriots 21 ... Jets 26, Jaguars 21 ... Eagles 34, Giants 10 ... Buccaneers 32, Panthers 6 ... Texans 41, Chargers 29 ... Bears 25, Seahawks 24 ... Chiefs 36, Steelers 10 ... Raiders 17, Broncos 13 ... Cowboys 56, Football Team 14.

NBA: Heat 93, Magic 83 ... Cavaliers 144, Raptors 99 ... 76ers 117, Wizards 96 ... Grizzlies 127, Kings 102 ... Thunder 117, Pelicans 112 ... Spurs 144, Pistons 109 ... Bulls 113, Pacers 105 ... Nuggets 103, Clippers 100.