Well, Vanderbilt is officially the champion of the Diamond Head Classic after Stanford had to cancel last night’s game due to their own COVID issues. For the record, avoiding a loss to Stanford might actually be a better outcome, since Stanford wasn’t going to be a Quad 1 game and now Vanderbilt can go into SEC play with an 8-4 record.

Diamond Head Classic tournament officials confirmed that Vanderbilt will indeed be declared the champion of the tournament.



For what it’s worth. — Justin Hershey (@justinhershey26) December 26, 2021

Naturally, Jeff Goodman had to take a potshot, because of course he did.

Jerry Stackhouse and Vandy win a championship!! https://t.co/vvGGyR7wFV — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 26, 2021

And, Drew Weikert was officially placed on scholarship. I’m assuming this is the scholarship that opened up when Peyton Daniels left the team three games into the season.

"A guy that I feel like really represents who we are and what we do."



⚓️ At our team dinner last night, @jerrystackhouse announced that @drewweikert10 is our newest scholarship student-athlete.



Congrats, Drew‼️#AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/1hsAEPlPkF — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) December 25, 2021

With a full nine days until the Commodores’ SEC opener, though, I’m still looking for Vanderbilt to pick up an additional game this week to finish out nonconference play. More than likely, that would have to be someone else who lost a game.

In other news, the NHL delayed its restart by another day.

