Vanderbilt Basketball Mail Bag #5: Call For Submissions

Happy Boxing Day to those who observe.

Though the championship game against Stansbury was cancelled due to Covid, the Dores righted the ship in Hawaii with wins against the host Rainbow Warriors and the BYU Caffeine-Free Cougars. We’re now 8-4 overall heading into the SEC opener on January 4th at Arkansas.

Anyway, I’m sure you have questions.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a basketball mail bag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt basketball, SEC basketball, college basketball, and possibly the occasional NBA or general basketball question will be answered.