Diamond Head Classic championship game cancelled

Well, this is where your game thread was supposed to go. Instead, there’s no game tonight and I’m sure VandyImport will have fun with this one:

There’s no word on whether this makes Vanderbilt the champions of the Diamond Head Classic. What it does mean is that the Commodores get out of Hawaii without a loss and an 8-4 overall record. This was supposed to be Vanderbilt’s final nonconference game, and that still may be true, but it’s also possible that Vanderbilt could pick up a game next week to make up for the canceled game.

By the way, this is the second game of the day at Diamond Head to be cancelled due to COVID issues, with Northern Iowa-Hawaii being canceled earlier, and this coming on the heels of last night’s Hawaii Bowl also being called off. Speaking of:

@VandyMBB vs. @MemphisFB for the championship. Winner gets possession of the state of Hawaii. LFG — Auric Goldfinger (@AuricGoldfnger) December 26, 2021

But what sport would they play? And what will ESPN2 show now?