Diamond Head Classic championship game cancelled

Thanks, Stanford.

By Tom Stephenson
Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Jay Metzger/NBAE via Getty Images

Well, this is where your game thread was supposed to go. Instead, there’s no game tonight and I’m sure VandyImport will have fun with this one:

There’s no word on whether this makes Vanderbilt the champions of the Diamond Head Classic. What it does mean is that the Commodores get out of Hawaii without a loss and an 8-4 overall record. This was supposed to be Vanderbilt’s final nonconference game, and that still may be true, but it’s also possible that Vanderbilt could pick up a game next week to make up for the canceled game.

By the way, this is the second game of the day at Diamond Head to be cancelled due to COVID issues, with Northern Iowa-Hawaii being canceled earlier, and this coming on the heels of last night’s Hawaii Bowl also being called off. Speaking of:

But what sport would they play? And what will ESPN2 show now?

