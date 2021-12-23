Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings Update and Thursday Bowl Schedule

Yesterday, I decided to be as lazy as my picks in the Anchor of Gold Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings update. My picks, as you will see, are 3-10 in bowl season. I am very good at this!

Hard Wired continues to lead, and actually has extended his (her? their?) points lead to 17 points over second-place bfmurchison. That said, some people toward the bottom of the current standings have a higher maximum point total thanks to having not used their big picks yet.

Standings through December 22 Player Wins Losses Points Player Wins Losses Points Hard Wired 7 6 231 bfmurchison 7 6 214 RSFarley 8 5 203 Vandy79 6 7 202 lareswares 7 6 191 parlagi 8 5 187 Col. Bolls 9 4 180 jeturn 7 6 171 sgreer3107 8 5 162 Chiliwack 9 4 159 FightOn4USC 7 6 152 Andrew VU '04 8 5 147 tinioril 5 8 140 BryanTNU21 6 7 121 Tom Stephenson 3 10 113 VandyFan1 9 4 113 VandyImport 9 4 92 Show me your TDs 9 4 88 barretchap 9 4 77 96addison 8 5 75 lowfuel128 9 4 70 terror6953 8 5 66 Greybeard 7 6 66 efodrey 7 6 62 Are we Coulibaly 6 6 60 ConquerAndPrevail 7 6 60 Poker God Lonergan 8 5 56 zao1717 7 6 54 Ric Flair 8 5 51 VU1970 6 7 42 VUFANINTX 5 8 35 cth picks 4 9 34 Positively A-Dore-Able 5 8 32 Your Uncle Mike 5 8 30

Here are today’s bowl games. Finally, a real SEC bowl game!

Frisco Football Classic: North Texas (6-6) vs. Miami (Ohio) (6-6) (2:30 PM CT/ESPN, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas)

Ah, yes, the bowl game that ESPN concocted in response to a situation in which there were two more bowl-eligible teams than there were slots in bowl games, and of course it matches a 6-6 C-USA team against a 6-6 MAC team. Still, what the hell else are you doing on the afternoon of the 23rd? (Finishing Christmas shopping. Possibly working if, unlike me, you do not work for the government.)

Gasparilla Bowl: Florida (6-6) vs. UCF (8-4) (6:00 PM CT/ESPN, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida)

Florida (a) has an interim coach, (b) is playing in the Gasparilla Bowl and (c) against UCF. I have never believed harder that a team is completely uninterested in its bowl game. Why the Gators are 7-point favorites, I’ll never know. (Thanks to this comment, they will win by four touchdowns.)