Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings Update and Thursday Bowl Schedule

Hello, I am very bad at this.

By Tom Stephenson
Yesterday, I decided to be as lazy as my picks in the Anchor of Gold Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings update. My picks, as you will see, are 3-10 in bowl season. I am very good at this!

Hard Wired continues to lead, and actually has extended his (her? their?) points lead to 17 points over second-place bfmurchison. That said, some people toward the bottom of the current standings have a higher maximum point total thanks to having not used their big picks yet.

Standings through December 22

Player Wins Losses Points
Hard Wired 7 6 231
bfmurchison 7 6 214
RSFarley 8 5 203
Vandy79 6 7 202
lareswares 7 6 191
parlagi 8 5 187
Col. Bolls 9 4 180
jeturn 7 6 171
sgreer3107 8 5 162
Chiliwack 9 4 159
FightOn4USC 7 6 152
Andrew VU '04 8 5 147
tinioril 5 8 140
BryanTNU21 6 7 121
Tom Stephenson 3 10 113
VandyFan1 9 4 113
VandyImport 9 4 92
Show me your TDs 9 4 88
barretchap 9 4 77
96addison 8 5 75
lowfuel128 9 4 70
terror6953 8 5 66
Greybeard 7 6 66
efodrey 7 6 62
Are we Coulibaly 6 6 60
ConquerAndPrevail 7 6 60
Poker God Lonergan 8 5 56
zao1717 7 6 54
Ric Flair 8 5 51
VU1970 6 7 42
VUFANINTX 5 8 35
cth picks 4 9 34
Positively A-Dore-Able 5 8 32
Your Uncle Mike 5 8 30

Here are today’s bowl games. Finally, a real SEC bowl game!

Frisco Football Classic: North Texas (6-6) vs. Miami (Ohio) (6-6) (2:30 PM CT/ESPN, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas)

Ah, yes, the bowl game that ESPN concocted in response to a situation in which there were two more bowl-eligible teams than there were slots in bowl games, and of course it matches a 6-6 C-USA team against a 6-6 MAC team. Still, what the hell else are you doing on the afternoon of the 23rd? (Finishing Christmas shopping. Possibly working if, unlike me, you do not work for the government.)

Gasparilla Bowl: Florida (6-6) vs. UCF (8-4) (6:00 PM CT/ESPN, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida)

Florida (a) has an interim coach, (b) is playing in the Gasparilla Bowl and (c) against UCF. I have never believed harder that a team is completely uninterested in its bowl game. Why the Gators are 7-point favorites, I’ll never know. (Thanks to this comment, they will win by four touchdowns.)

