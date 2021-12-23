Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt got past its opener in the Diamond Head Classic last night this morning, technically, beating Hawaii 68-54 and setting up a semifinal matchup with BYU at 9 PM CT tonight. Tom actually has some hope of staying up for this one! Scotty Pippen Jr. led the Commodores with 21 points, and they’re now 7-4 on the season and back at 77th in KenPom.

Tonight’s game will be televised on ESPN2.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Vanderbilt vs. BYU (9:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Vanderbilt +5, Over 135

Scoreboard

SEC Football: Army 24, Missouri 22.

SEC Basketball: Florida 87, Stony Brook 62 ... South Carolina 105, Army 75 ... Kentucky 95, Western Kentucky 60 ... Auburn 71, Murray State 58 ... Tennessee 77, Arizona 73 ... East Tennessee State 86, Georgia 84 ... LSU 95, Lipscomb 60 ... Illinois 88, Missouri 63.

NBA: Magic 104, Hawks 98 ... Celtics 111, Cavaliers 101 ... Bucks 126, Rockets 106 ... Thunder 108, Nuggets 94 ... Clippers 105, Kings 89.