Get ready to stay up late. As Vanderbilt men’s basketball opens the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic tonight against host Hawaii, the Commodores will be playing at 11 PM Central time. Last time out, Vanderbilt snapped a three-game losing streak with an easy win over Austin Peay, and the Commodores also saw the debut of Dayton transfer Rodney Chatman.

Women’s basketball improved to 8-5 with a 64-45 win over Saint Joseph’s on Tuesday, with Brinae Alexander scoring 18 points. The Commodores will close out the nonconference schedule against Alabama State on Tuesday.

Collegiate Baseball named four Vanderbilt players — Enrique Bradfield Jr., Dom Keegan, Nick Maldonado, and Carter Young — to its preseason All-American team.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Stony Brook at Florida (1:00 PM CT, SEC Network+):

Army at South Carolina (2:00 PM CT, SEC Network+):

Western Kentucky at Kentucky (5:00 PM CT, ESPN): Western Kentucky +11, Under 143.5

Murray State at Auburn (5:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Murray State +12.5, Over 145

Arizona at Tennessee (6:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Tennessee -2, Under 149.5

East Tennessee State at Georgia (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): East Tennessee State +3.5, Under 141.5

East Tennessee State +3.5, Under 141.5 Lipscomb at LSU (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network):

Illinois vs. Missouri (8:00 PM CT, BTN) (at St. Louis): Missouri +13, Under 139

Vanderbilt at Hawaii (11:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Vanderbilt -6, Under 134

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Samford 75, Ole Miss 73 ... Texas A&M 80, Northwestern State 61 ... Davidson 79, Alabama 78 ... Mississippi State 84, Winthrop 63 ... Arkansas 81, Elon 55.

NFL; Eagles 27, Football Team 17 ... Rams 20, Seahawks 10.

NBA: Heat 125, Pacers 96 ... Knicks 105, Pistons 91 ... Pelicans 111, Trail Blazers 97 ... Mavericks 114, Timberwolves 102 ... Suns 108, Lakers 90.

NHL: Lightning 4, Golden Knights 3.