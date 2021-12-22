Wednesday Bowl Schedule and Pick ‘Em Standings Update

The Anchor of Gold Bowl Pick ‘Em contest continues. I’m on the road today so I don’t have much of an update, but you can check the standings. As we get deeper into bowl season, the maximum points left will become more and more important; some of the current leaders have already spent a lot of their big picks, while some people toward the bottom have their big picks remaining.

Only one bowl game tonight, and it’s the first bowl game involving an SEC team (gets handed a note from Pinman the site administrator) oh wait, I’m being told that this bowl game involves a Big 12 team and the Troops.

Armed Forces Bowl: Missourah (spits) (6-6) vs. Army (8-4) (7:00 PM CT/ESPN, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas)

Yeah, somehow Missouri, a team that got outscored by 60 points over the season (and 107 points over the eight-game SEC schedule), is in a bowl game. They won three SEC games by a grand total of 13 points. With 13 SEC teams being eligible for a bowl game, the SEC actually had more bowl-eligible teams than it did bowl slots, and so Missourah gets sent to a bowl game that technically doesn’t have an SEC tie-in. (Yes, yes, you are absolutely correct to say “of course they didn’t, because they’re not an SEC team.”)

On the other side: Army, probably the team that a mediocre SEC team would least like to face in a bowl game. The Black Knights attempt 8.4 passes a game and 58.6 rushes. Missouri’s defense gives up an average of 5.5 yards per rushing attempt. Yeah, good luck with that.