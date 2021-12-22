Better Know A Signee: Grayson Morgan

Grayson Morgan

Position: Offensive line

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 270

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

High School: Montgomery Bell Academy

247 Sports composite: #788 (national), #66 (offensive tackle), #27 (Tennessee)

Rivals: 3-star, #27 (Tennessee)

Other Power 5 offers: Kentucky, Maryland, Arizona, Duke, Indiana, Kansas State, Louisville, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

I’ll admit to not being great at scouting offensive linemen on film. Most offensive linemen who are being recruited by a Power 5 program will have a significant size advantage over high school defensive linemen, so while watching them destroy smaller players is good, you probably shouldn’t read much into that. Grayson Morgan does appear to be athletic for that size, which is good if you’re trying to project him as an SEC offensive tackle, and his offer list is reasonably impressive.

Instead, landing Morgan is important for a different reason, and it has to do with one of the fan base’s most specific annoyances with Derek Mason. Vanderbilt should never be missing out on guys from Nashville, at least ones who aren’t on the level where they’ll be recruited by an Alabama, but especially guys who play at MBA. Having MBA grad Clark Lea as the head coach and MBA grad Barton Simmons running recruiting will probably help at that school specifically, but landing guys like Morgan and Langston Patterson is still a very big deal.