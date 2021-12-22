Better Know A Signee: Jayden McGowan

Jayden McGowan

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 170

Hometown: Laurens, South Carolina

High School: Laurens District 55

247 Sports composite: #746 (national), #107 (wide receiver), #8 (South Carolina)

Rivals: 3-star, #20 (South Carolina)

Other Power 5 offers: None

Here’s an example of where you should probably ignore the “other Power 5 offers” tab.

The reasons why Jayden McGowan was lightly recruited are rather obvious — a lot of schools are going to pass on a guy who’s 5’8” and 170 pounds. But if you’re going to take a guy like that, it should probably be a guy like McGowan — as in, a guy who won the state championship in the 100 meters.

There are uses for guys who are undersized but also really fast. Vanderbilt lists him as an “athlete” but the most likely spot for him here is as a slot receiver and a kick returner. When the signing day profile can say with a straight face “fastest athlete in South Carolina,” you can probably find a spot to play him.