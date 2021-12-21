Better Know A Signee: Ja’Dais Richard

Ja’Dais Richard

Position: Defensive back

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 205

Hometown: West Monroe, Louisiana

High School: West Monroe

247 Sports composite: #567 (national), #48 (safety), #29 (Louisiana)

Rivals: 3-star, #36 (safety), #26 (Louisiana)

Other Power 5 offers: TCU (previously committed), Louisville, Baylor, Indiana

Sometimes, watching high school players’ film is weird because guys aren’t necessarily going to play the same position at the high school level that they will in college. In the film clip above, safety recruit Ja’Dais Richard appears to be playing linebacker for his high school team because at 6’2” and 205 pounds, he’s probably one of the bigger players on his team. But Vanderbilt recruited him to play safety at that size.

Anyway, we were kind of freaking out in early November when three players, two of them defensive backs, decommitted from the program. The other one, BJ Diakite, ended up back in the class anyway, but Richard — a previous TCU commit who landed at Vanderbilt the day before signing day — is actually rated higher than one of the decommitments. So, this was a strong closing job by Clark Lea.