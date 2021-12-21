Better Know A Signee: Quantaves “Gumbo” Gaskins

Quantaves “Gumbo” Gaskins

Position: Defensive back

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 180

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

High School: Hapeville Charter

247 Sports composite: #584 (national), #54 (cornerback), #57 (Georgia)

Rivals: 3-star, #44 (cornerback), #41 (Georgia)

Other Power 5 offers: Kansas State, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Nebraska, South Carolina, Wisconsin

Here at Anchor of Gold, we like to come up with nicknames for players, but sometimes the work is done for us.

We learned that cornerback recruit Quantaves Gaskins goes by “Gumbo,” and, well, how can we possibly not call him Gumbo? Anyway, if you saw Vanderbilt’s secondary in 2021, you should know that there is immediate playing time available for anyone who can play and Gumbo Gaskins is an athletic, physical cornerback who should be a candidate for immediate playing time, particularly with the departures of Gabe Jeudy (transfer portal) and Allan George (graduation.) Gaskins is one of the highest-rated recruits in Vanderbilt’s class and should find his way onto the field in 2022.