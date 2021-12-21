Tuesday Bowl Schedule and Pick ‘Em Standings Update

Yesterday didn’t see much movement in the Anchor of Gold Bowl Pick ‘Em contest. The leader entering yesterday, Hard Wired, not only (correctly) picked Tulsa, but had 40 points (out of a maximum of 44) on the game. In other words, nobody was catching him yesterday.

Standings through December 21 Player Wins Losses Points Player Wins Losses Points Hard Wired 5 5 195 Vandy79 5 5 190 bfmurchison 5 5 186 RSFarley 5 5 173 parlagi 5 5 152 Col. Bolls 6 4 150 lareswares 4 6 145 Chiliwack 6 4 143 Andrew VU '04 6 4 131 jeturn 5 5 127 sgreer3107 6 4 125 tinioril 4 6 116 Tom Stephenson 3 7 113 FightOn4USC 5 5 105 BryanTNU21 5 5 81 VandyFan1 6 4 74 Show me your TDs 7 3 68 96addison 7 3 67 VandyImport 7 3 62 Poker God Lonergan 7 3 44 barretchap 6 4 41 zao1717 6 4 41 terror6953 6 4 41 lowfuel128 6 4 34 Are we Coulibaly 4 5 33 Positively A-Dore-Able 5 5 32 Greybeard 4 6 30 VU1970 5 5 29 Ric Flair 6 4 28 efodrey 4 6 26 VUFANINTX 4 6 24 ConquerAndPrevail 4 6 24 Your Uncle Mike 4 6 17 cth picks 2 8 10

With two games on the schedule today, there’s a bit more opportunity for some separation.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State (7-6) vs. Wyoming (6-6) (2:30 PM CT/ESPN, Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho)

This one should be interesting, at the very least in a contrasting styles sort of way: Kent State has a good offense (35th in points per game) and no defense (119th); Wyoming has a good defense (37th) and no offense (100th.) Something will have to give.

Frisco Bowl: UTSA (12-1) vs. San Diego State (11-2) (6:30 PM CT/ESPN, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas)

There’s the eternal debate about whether you’d prefer the good G5 teams to play each other (this game) or mediocre P5 teams (the Birmingham Bowl, which matches 11-2 Houston with 6-6 Auburn.) ESPN has expressed a clear preference for the latter, and, well, this one should be fun. Of the two, UTSA has both an offense and a defense; San Diego State, coached by Brady Hoke, has gone 11-2 mostly on the strength of a stifling defense (19.5) and a God-tier punter (All-American Matt Araiza.) There is, in other words, a high chance that this game goes the way of the 2008 Music City Bowl and ends with a punter as the game MVP.