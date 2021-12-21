 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday Bowl Schedule and Pick ‘Em Standings Update

Pretty much everyone was on Tulsa yesterday.

By Tom Stephenson
/ new
Yesterday didn’t see much movement in the Anchor of Gold Bowl Pick ‘Em contest. The leader entering yesterday, Hard Wired, not only (correctly) picked Tulsa, but had 40 points (out of a maximum of 44) on the game. In other words, nobody was catching him yesterday.

Standings through December 21

Player Wins Losses Points
Player Wins Losses Points
Hard Wired 5 5 195
Vandy79 5 5 190
bfmurchison 5 5 186
RSFarley 5 5 173
parlagi 5 5 152
Col. Bolls 6 4 150
lareswares 4 6 145
Chiliwack 6 4 143
Andrew VU '04 6 4 131
jeturn 5 5 127
sgreer3107 6 4 125
tinioril 4 6 116
Tom Stephenson 3 7 113
FightOn4USC 5 5 105
BryanTNU21 5 5 81
VandyFan1 6 4 74
Show me your TDs 7 3 68
96addison 7 3 67
VandyImport 7 3 62
Poker God Lonergan 7 3 44
barretchap 6 4 41
zao1717 6 4 41
terror6953 6 4 41
lowfuel128 6 4 34
Are we Coulibaly 4 5 33
Positively A-Dore-Able 5 5 32
Greybeard 4 6 30
VU1970 5 5 29
Ric Flair 6 4 28
efodrey 4 6 26
VUFANINTX 4 6 24
ConquerAndPrevail 4 6 24
Your Uncle Mike 4 6 17
cth picks 2 8 10

With two games on the schedule today, there’s a bit more opportunity for some separation.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State (7-6) vs. Wyoming (6-6) (2:30 PM CT/ESPN, Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho)

This one should be interesting, at the very least in a contrasting styles sort of way: Kent State has a good offense (35th in points per game) and no defense (119th); Wyoming has a good defense (37th) and no offense (100th.) Something will have to give.

Frisco Bowl: UTSA (12-1) vs. San Diego State (11-2) (6:30 PM CT/ESPN, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas)

There’s the eternal debate about whether you’d prefer the good G5 teams to play each other (this game) or mediocre P5 teams (the Birmingham Bowl, which matches 11-2 Houston with 6-6 Auburn.) ESPN has expressed a clear preference for the latter, and, well, this one should be fun. Of the two, UTSA has both an offense and a defense; San Diego State, coached by Brady Hoke, has gone 11-2 mostly on the strength of a stifling defense (19.5) and a God-tier punter (All-American Matt Araiza.) There is, in other words, a high chance that this game goes the way of the 2008 Music City Bowl and ends with a punter as the game MVP.

