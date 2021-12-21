Good morning.

Well, here’s where we are with the Omicron variant: the NHL is shutting down, officially just until December 27, though who knows if that will be extended. The NHL is notably being far more cautious than any of the other leagues that are playing seasons right now, but we’ll see if the pause goes longer than that; the NHL is also in the position where they have a three-week break for the Olympics built into the schedule in February and they could simply elect not to send NHL players to the Olympics.

And in the stupid ideas bucket, FIFA is apparently moving toward a biennial World Cup.

Women’s basketball travels to St. Joseph’s today at 11:00 AM CT; the game will be streamed on ESPN+. This is the team’s final game before Christmas; they’ll play one more nonconference game before SEC play starts.

Collegiate Baseball has Vanderbilt second in its preseason poll, only behind Texas. Also: Tim Corbin signed a contract extension.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Season to date: 11-21 ATS, 21-11 totals

Samford at Ole Miss (3:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Samford +14, Over 137.5

Samford +14, Over 137.5 Northwestern State at Texas A&M (5:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Texas A&M -25, Under 140.5

Texas A&M -25, Under 140.5 Davidson vs. Alabama (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+, in Birmingham): Davidson +10, Under 148.5

Davidson +10, Under 148.5 Winthrop vs. Mississippi State (6:00 PM CT, no TV, in Jackson): Mississippi State -9, Under 140

Mississippi State -9, Under 140 Elon at Arkansas (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Elon +20.5, Over 152.5

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Georgia 85, Western Carolina 79.

NFL: Raiders 16, Browns 14 ... Vikings 17, Bears 9.

NBA: 76ers 108, Celtics 103 ... Bulls 133, Rockets 118 ... Thunder 102, Grizzlies 99 ... Jazz 112, Hornets 102 ... Warriors 113, Kings 98 ... Spurs 116, Clippers 92.

NHL: Stars 7, Wild 4.