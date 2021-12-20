Monday Bowl Schedule and Pick ‘Em Standings Update

You would think, after only two days of bowl action, that somebody leading the Anchor of Gold Bowl Pick ‘Em contest would be doing very well with their picks, and you would be wrong.

Instead, leader Hard Wired is 4-5, but with 155 points thanks to betting the house on Fresno State (44 points) and Coastal Carolina (42 points.)

Standings through December 20 Player Wins Losses Points Player Wins Losses Points Hard Wired 4 5 155 Vandy79 4 5 153 bfmurchison 4 5 146 Chiliwack 5 4 133 RSFarley 4 5 127 Col. Bolls 5 4 124 sgreer3107 5 4 123 parlagi 4 5 119 Andrew VU '04 5 4 118 tinioril 4 5 116 jeturn 4 5 114 lareswares 3 6 108 FightOn4USC 4 5 99 Tom Stephenson 2 7 82 BryanTNU21 4 5 67 VandyFan1 5 4 63 Show me your TDs 6 3 52 96addison 6 3 60 VandyImport 6 3 49 Poker God Lonergan 6 3 34 barretchap 5 4 31 zao1717 5 4 31 terror6953 5 4 31 VU1970 5 4 29 Ric Flair 6 3 28 VUFANINTX 4 5 24 lowfuel128 5 4 24 Positively A-Dore-Able 4 5 21 Are we Coulibaly 3 5 21 Greybeard 3 6 20 Your Uncle Mike 4 5 17 efodrey 3 6 16 ConquerAndPrevail 3 6 14 cth picks 1 8 1

On to Monday’s schedule! Today, we get an afternoon game because ESPN is broadcasting Monday Night Football tonight... so you get, well, this.

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa (1:30 PM CT/ESPN, Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina)

Every year, it seems, there are a couple of teams who meet in a bowl and you say “wait, those teams are bowl eligible?!” Yep, Old Dominion and Tulsa are bowl eligible. Old Dominion started the season 1-6, then won its last five games to get here, capped with a 56-34 blowout of Charlotte, a 5-7 team whose coach a significant portion of Vanderbilt fans think the school should have hired over Clark Lea. Tulsa, meanwhile, opened its season by losing to FCS UC Davis, but won its last three to get bowl eligible; five of its six wins came by a total of 24 points (with a blowout of Temple thrown in there, because as we all know, a Golden Hurricane will lead to hets getting wet.)

Anyway, I expect this one to be fun, and it will be played on teal turf.