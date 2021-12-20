 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Bowl Schedule and Pick ‘Em Standings Update

4-5, somehow, leads the pack. We are very bad at this.

By Tom Stephenson
You would think, after only two days of bowl action, that somebody leading the Anchor of Gold Bowl Pick ‘Em contest would be doing very well with their picks, and you would be wrong.

Instead, leader Hard Wired is 4-5, but with 155 points thanks to betting the house on Fresno State (44 points) and Coastal Carolina (42 points.)

Standings through December 20

Player Wins Losses Points
Hard Wired 4 5 155
Vandy79 4 5 153
bfmurchison 4 5 146
Chiliwack 5 4 133
RSFarley 4 5 127
Col. Bolls 5 4 124
sgreer3107 5 4 123
parlagi 4 5 119
Andrew VU '04 5 4 118
tinioril 4 5 116
jeturn 4 5 114
lareswares 3 6 108
FightOn4USC 4 5 99
Tom Stephenson 2 7 82
BryanTNU21 4 5 67
VandyFan1 5 4 63
Show me your TDs 6 3 52
96addison 6 3 60
VandyImport 6 3 49
Poker God Lonergan 6 3 34
barretchap 5 4 31
zao1717 5 4 31
terror6953 5 4 31
VU1970 5 4 29
Ric Flair 6 3 28
VUFANINTX 4 5 24
lowfuel128 5 4 24
Positively A-Dore-Able 4 5 21
Are we Coulibaly 3 5 21
Greybeard 3 6 20
Your Uncle Mike 4 5 17
efodrey 3 6 16
ConquerAndPrevail 3 6 14
cth picks 1 8 1

On to Monday’s schedule! Today, we get an afternoon game because ESPN is broadcasting Monday Night Football tonight... so you get, well, this.

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa (1:30 PM CT/ESPN, Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina)

Every year, it seems, there are a couple of teams who meet in a bowl and you say “wait, those teams are bowl eligible?!” Yep, Old Dominion and Tulsa are bowl eligible. Old Dominion started the season 1-6, then won its last five games to get here, capped with a 56-34 blowout of Charlotte, a 5-7 team whose coach a significant portion of Vanderbilt fans think the school should have hired over Clark Lea. Tulsa, meanwhile, opened its season by losing to FCS UC Davis, but won its last three to get bowl eligible; five of its six wins came by a total of 24 points (with a blowout of Temple thrown in there, because as we all know, a Golden Hurricane will lead to hets getting wet.)

Anyway, I expect this one to be fun, and it will be played on teal turf.

