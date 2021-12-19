Better Know A Signee: BJ Diakite

BJ Diakite

Position: Edge

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 220

Hometown: Pinson, Alabama

High School: Pinson Valley

247 Sports composite: #854 (national), #59 (athlete), #32 (Alabama)

Rivals: 3-star, #40 (Alabama)

Other Power 5 offers: Georgia Tech

There was certainly some drama in BJ Diakite’s recruitment; the defender from Pinson, Alabama, committed to Vanderbilt in March, then decommitted on November 2 — right around the time his teammate, Zach Pyron, committed to Georgia Tech and Diakite picked up an offer from the Yellow Jackets. And Diakite was definitely interested in Georgia Tech, taking at least an unofficial visit later in November.

But Clark Lea closed successfully on this one, keeping Diakite in the fold. The last time Vanderbilt got a player in the defensive front seven from Pinson Valley High School, he turned out pretty well. Diakite probably won’t be that good, but he has the ability to play outside linebacker and might grow into a defensive end over time.