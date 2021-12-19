Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

The doubleheader at Memorial Gym yesterday went well. Vanderbilt men’s basketball beat Austin Peay 77-51, with Scotty Pippen Jr. joining the 1,000-point club. Then, Saturday night, women’s basketball beat Presbyterian 81-57.

Vanderbilt soccer’s Maddie Elwell was drafted 15th overall by the Washington Spirit in yesterday’s NWSL draft.

No bowl games today (because college football doesn’t want to compete with the NFL, I guess) so you’ll have to wait until tomorrow for your pick ‘em standings update.

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Florida 66, South Florida 55 ... Missouri 83, Utah 75 ... Kentucky 98, North Carolina 69 ... Clemson 70, South Carolina 56 ... Ole Miss 76, Dayton 68 ... LSU 66, Louisiana Tech 57 ... George Mason 80, Georgia 67 ... Texas A&M 83, Oregon State 73 ... Hofstra 89, Arkansas 81 ... Alabama 65, Jacksonville State 59 ... Auburn 74, Saint Louis 70.

NFL: Colts 27, Patriots 17.

NBA: Rockets 116, Pistons 107 ... Celtics 114, Knicks 107 ... Magic 100, Nets 93 ... Raptors 119, Warriors 100 ... Thunder 104, Clippers 103 ... Cavaliers 119, Bucks 90 ... Wizards 109, Jazz 103.

NHL: Flyers 4, Senators 3 ... Hurricanes 5, Kings 1 ... Red Wings 5, Devils 2 ... Stars 4, Blackhawks 3 ... Oilers 5, Kraken 3.