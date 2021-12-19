Better Know A Signee: Maurice Edwards

Maurice Edwards

Position: Running Back

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 198

Hometown: Gurnee, Illinois

High School: Warren Township

247 Sports composite: #671 (national), #54 (running back), #11 (Illinois)

Rivals: 3-star, #20 (Illinois)

Maurice Edwards’ offer list certainly isn’t impressive — aside from Vanderbilt, it’s a bunch of MAC and FCS schools — but on film, he appears to have some potential, with a good build for the running back spot and good speed. Per MaxPreps, he rushed 131 times for 1380 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior.

Plus, Edwards committed back on June 26 and his 247 Sports profile doesn’t list any new offers after that — perhaps suggesting that his recruitment was so drama-free that he didn’t bother listing any additional offers he might have gotten.

Either way, Edwards is joining a crowded running back room for 2022, with Re’Mahn Davis coming back from injury and Rocko Griffin and Patrick Smith also returning. If he’s good enough, he should still be able to find his way onto the field.