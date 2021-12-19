Better Know A Signee: Bradley Mann

Bradley Mann

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 260

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

High School: The Bolles School

247 Sports composite: #615 (national), #88 (defensive line), #88 (Florida)

Rivals: 3-star

Other Power 5 offers: Pitt (previously committed), Indiana, Louisville, Kansas, Maryland, Miami, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Since the calendar turned to December, Clark Lea has pushed for a strong finish to the 2022 class and one of the first pieces to come in was Bradley Mann.

Listed at 6’6” and 260 pounds, Mann already has good size to play on the defensive line and moves fairly well. He’s probably not going to be a pass rush specialist at the college level, but then Vanderbilt has other guys coming in this class to fill that role.

Mann committed on December 1 after decommitting from Pitt in September, though he still considered the Panthers (along with Louisville, Indiana, and Vanderbilt) all the way up until his final decision.