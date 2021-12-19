Better Know A Signee: Bradley Mann

Bradley Mann
Jacksonville ➡️ Nashville— Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) December 15, 2021
Excited to have @Bradleymann5422 join the family! #FirstCla22 | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/dx1h3ROmPe
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6’6”
Weight: 260
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
High School: The Bolles School
247 Sports composite: #615 (national), #88 (defensive line), #88 (Florida)
Rivals: 3-star
Other Power 5 offers: Pitt (previously committed), Indiana, Louisville, Kansas, Maryland, Miami, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Since the calendar turned to December, Clark Lea has pushed for a strong finish to the 2022 class and one of the first pieces to come in was Bradley Mann.
Listed at 6’6” and 260 pounds, Mann already has good size to play on the defensive line and moves fairly well. He’s probably not going to be a pass rush specialist at the college level, but then Vanderbilt has other guys coming in this class to fill that role.
Mann committed on December 1 after decommitting from Pitt in September, though he still considered the Panthers (along with Louisville, Indiana, and Vanderbilt) all the way up until his final decision.
Loading comments...