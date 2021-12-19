Better Know A Signee: Langston Patterson

Langston Patterson
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 220
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
High School: Christ Presbyterian Academy
247 Sports composite: #499 (national), #50 (linebacker), #17 (Tennessee)
Rivals: 3-star, #14 (inside linebacker), #15 (Tennessee)
Other Power 5 offers: Arkansas, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Purdue, South Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee
Clark Lea’s first commitment has finally signed.
A local kid from CPA, Langston Patterson was the first member of the 2022 recruiting class to announce his commitment all the way back on March 23, and by all appearances he’s a good one. He has good, sturdy size for the linebacker position at 6’1” and 220 pounds, and he’s athletic enough that CPA was lining him up at running back. He has a good motor and appears to be a good tackler in space.
Patterson should be a difference maker for Vanderbilt sooner rather than later. Even better, his older brother Kane, a former Clemson linebacker, is joining Vanderbilt as well.
