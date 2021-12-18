4-5

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

282 (KenPom) December 18, 2021

1:30 PM CT

Video: SEC Network

Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM/101.9 FM(Affiliates)

5-4

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

93 (KenPom)

Well, finals break is over, and the Vanderbilt Commodores return to action today against the Austin Peay Governors — the first of two games at Memorial Gym today, as the women host Presbyterian tonight at 7:00. (Why they couldn’t have played them back to back, I don’t know.)

Vanderbilt enters on a three-game losing streak and at least they’re favored to win this one by a pretty significant margin. Austin Peay, in its first season under former Duke assistant and player Nate James, is 4-5 with two of the wins coming against UT Southern (formerly known as Martin Methodist, for those curious) and Milligan, neither of which are Division I, and the other two wins coming against Dayton and Howard. Which, Dayton’s rated higher than Vanderbilt in KenPom, so look out, I guess? But they’ve also lost to North Florida and South Florida their last two times out.

Anyway, please win, guys.