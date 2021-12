Good morning.

On Friday, former Clemson linebacker Kane Patterson opted to return home, joining his younger brother (who signed with Vanderbilt on Wednesday):

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt is down a defensive line coach with Inoke Breckterfield headed to Washington:

And with Vanderbilt finally off finals break, the men’s and women’s basketball teams are both in action today at Memorial Gym. The men go first, looking to snap a four-game losing streak against Austin Peay at 1:30 PM CT on the SEC Network, and the women will follow, hosting Presbyterian at 7 on SEC Network+.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Season to date: 7-12 ATS, 14-5 totals

Tennessee vs. Memphis (11:00 AM CT, ESPN2): Memphis +5.5, Under 142.5

Memphis +5.5, Under 142.5 Florida vs. South Florida (12:00 PM CT, Bally Sports): Florida -17, Under 123.5

Florida -17, Under 123.5 Austin Peay at Vanderbilt (1:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Austin Peay +14.5, Under 135

Austin Peay +14.5, Under 135 Utah at Missouri (3:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Missouri +5, Under 136

Missouri +5, Under 136 North Carolina vs. Kentucky (4:30 PM CT, CBS): North Carolina +2, Over 147

North Carolina +2, Over 147 South Carolina at Clemson (5:00 PM CT, ACC Network): South Carolina +8, Under 141

South Carolina +8, Under 141 Dayton at Ole Miss (5:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Dayton +3, Under 124.5

Dayton +3, Under 124.5 LSU vs. Louisiana Tech (6:00 PM CT, CBS Sports): LSU -9.5, Over 145

LSU -9.5, Over 145 George Mason at Georgia (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): George Mason +2, Over 137.5

George Mason +2, Over 137.5 Texas A&M at Oregon State (7:00 PM CT, Pac-12 Network): Oregon State +4, Over 128.5

Oregon State +4, Over 128.5 Hofstra vs. Arkansas (7:00 PM CT, no TV): Hofstra +10, Under 156

Hofstra +10, Under 156 Jacksonville State at Alabama (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Jacksonville State +19.5, Under 149

Jacksonville State +19.5, Under 149 Auburn at Saint Louis (8:00 PM CT, CBS Sports): Auburn -6, Over 145.5

