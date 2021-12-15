Better Know A Signee: Darren Agu

Darren Agu

Position: Defensive line/linebacker

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 225

Hometown: London, England

High School: Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School

247 Sports composite: #497 (national), #36 (Edge), #49 (Georgia)

Rivals: 3-star, #30 (weakside defensive end), #52 (Georgia)

Other Power 5 offers: Notre Dame (previously committed), Tennessee, Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Michigan State, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, South Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

The word of the day here is “projectability.” Darren Agu, the second-highest rated player in Vanderbilt’s class per the 247 Sports composite, is long (6’6”) and athletic, and he appears to have a ton of upside.

His offer list is quite impressive, and at least some of those offers are obviously very real: he was committed to Notre Dame before flipping to Vanderbilt on July 11, and Vanderbilt also had to hold off a late push from Tennessee, which convinced him to take an official visit in early December. That might be a stronger reflection of his potential than his ratings from the recruiting services.

A native of Ireland who grew up in London, Agu is one of a couple of international recruits for Vanderbilt who plays at the Rabun Gap-Nahoochee School in Georgia. He has the size and athleticism to play right away, either at defensive end or linebacker.